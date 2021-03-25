Glee may have ended five years ago, but the show remains hugely popular to this day and is often devoured again and again by devoted fans.
Many members of the cast have gone on to secure more success in the acting and performing world, some of whom have started their own families in the process. So who are the kids of the Glee cast? Click through our gallery to see…
Lea Michele
Lea Michele shot to fame when she played the role of Rachel Berry in Ryan Murphy's hit musical show. Since the programme wrapped, she has continued acting and also released music as a solo artist.
During the show, she was dating co-star Cory Monteith until his tragic death in 2013. In 2018, Lea announced she was engaged to businessman Zandy Reich and in August 2020, she gave birth to their son, Ever Leo.