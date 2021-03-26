The People v. O.J. Simpson: the cast and their real-life counterparts

Ryan Murphy's hugely popular American Crime Story anthology series kicked off on a huge topic: the trial of O.J. Simpson.
The drama series, which is currently available to stream in full on Netflix, focuses on the murder trial of 1995 after O.J.'s wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman were brutally killed. The case, which resulted in O.J. being acquitted, has been regarded as one of the most shocking and fascinating criminal cases in recent history.
The true-crime series swept the board during award seasons, picking up 22 Primetime Emmy Nominations and nods at the Golden Globes – and a number of the stellar actors also picked up awards for their performances. If you're intrigued to see the actors alongside their real-life counterparts, then look no further. Here's the main cast and who they played on the show…
Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark
Sarah Paulson is known and loved for her roles in Ratched, Mrs. America and more. But in The People v. O.J. Simpson, she took on the role as lead prosecutor Marcia Clark – who passionately fought to get justice for the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.
After the trial, Marcia resigned as an attorney and went on to write a book about the case. She has also appeared on numerous documentaries and shows discussing the trail and also worked as a reporter for Entertainment Tonight.