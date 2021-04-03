Inside Garden Rescue stars The Rich Brothers' family photo album

Thanks to their time on popular daytime show Garden Rescue and their horticultural expertise that won them the gold prize twice at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show, Harry and David Rich have become household names.
Affectionately known as the Rich Brothers, the pair work on many projects together. They run their own project company Rich Landscapes, whose clientele includes huge brands from Chanel, Jack Wills and luxury hotel Heckfield Place in Hampshire, and have even published a book together.
Away from their professional careers however, the brothers clearly have a close bond and often spend time together with their families. Click through the gallery to see their gorgeous family album...
Harry Rich's wife
Harry lives in a cottage back in his hometown of Brecon, Wales, with his wife Sue and their daughter Indigo. Before their adorable daughter arrived, Harry posted this gorgeous picture of the couple outside in their garden. In the caption, the 32-year-old revealed his wife's plans to open her own yoga studio.