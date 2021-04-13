13 shows to watch if you love Midsomer Murders

Midsomer Murders' recent episodes were welcomed with open arms by fans after filming was put on hold last year due to the pandemic. But now that the show is over for another series, you're probably feeling a murder mystery-shaped hole in your life.
Fear not, we've rounded up our top recommendations of shows with a similar feel to Midsomer Murders that will keep you entertained for hours. Whether it's a classic murder mystery or a gripping detective drama – this list has it all…
Wycliffe
Where to watch: ITV Hub
A classic whodunit. The popular TV show, which aired from 1994 until 1998 over five series, was set in the gorgeous seaside town of Truro in Cornwall. Episodes were adapted from W. J. Burley's novels of the same name and focused on DS Charles Wycliffe as he sought to uncover criminals in the local area.
