What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs?

The families don't just sit around watching TV all day you know!

There's nothing we love more than sitting down and watching our favourite families watch the TV and so we're delighted that Gogglebox is back once more! 

But when they're not comfy and cosy on the sofa being the nation's favourite TV critics, they have regular jobs to do.

Click through the gallery to find out what the Gogglebox regulars do for day jobs...

 

Peter and Sophie

Siblings Peter and Sophie joined the show in 2018. The two crack jokes and make each other and viewers laugh with their views on the week's TV. Sophie worked as a window dresser at Debenhams but revealed that she had been made redundant in late 2020, and has since began a new role. Meanwhile, Pete works in insurance.

Photo: © Channel 4
Ellie and Izzi

Sisters Ellie and Izzi from Leeds have been making viewers laugh since joining for series six. They film at Ellie's flat and are loved for their unapologetic sense of humour. Ellie is a hairdresser and Izzi is a nail technician.

Photo: © Channel 4
The Michaels

Louis joins his parents Andrew and Carolyne on the sofa but in previous years his sister Alex has appeared too. The Michael family live in Brighton and have been regulars and favourites on the show since the beginning.

However, they did have a brief break from the show after dad Andrew ran as a UKIP MP in the 2015 election. However, he did manage to win a seat and the family then re-joined.

Keep clicking for more photos..!

Photo: © Channel 4
David and Shirley

This happily married couple from Wales have been husband and wife for over 40 years. David and Shirley joined in 2015. Shirley works in retail and David works in a factory.

Photo: © Channel 4
Daniel and Stephen

Hairdresser Stephen first appeared on Gogglebox along with his then-boyfriend Chris (also a hairdresser) and even appeared together for a while after they split. Now, however, Stephen is joined by husband Daniel who joined in 2019.

Photo: © Channel 4
The Plummers

Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan Plummer joined Gogglebox in series eight. The brothers live in Bristol and very into their sport with Tristan even playing semi-professionally between 2007 and 2010. Twaine presents a breakfast radio show and Tremaine is a chef.

Photo: © Channel 4
Giles and Mary

Married couple Giles, an artist, and Mary, a writer who has worked for Tatler and the Spectator, are known for their quirky décor as much as their hilarious quips. The couple joined the show in 2015 and live in Wiltshire. 

Photo: © Channel 4
The Siddiquis

Baasit, Umar and their dad Sid are regulars on the show and much-loved by viewers. The family hail from Derby others members of the family such as sibling Raza and mum often pop in too. Baasit works as an IT teacher while Umar works as an IT technician. Their dad, Sid, is a retired engineer.

Photo: © Channel 4
Jenny and Lee

This pair of firm friends from Hull have been favourites on the show since they joined in the beginning. While Lee's job is not known, they met when Jenny was a landlady of a pub in Paull and Lee was a regular customer.

Photo: © Channel 4
The Malones

The Malones are a family that are long-favourites to the show, having joined back in series four. As well as their healthy-sized portions of snacks, they're known for their frank statements and their cute dogs too.

Dad Tom is a lorry driver, while mum Julie works as a receptionist. Tom Jr - who recently left the series - works as a model and choreographer while his brother Shaun is a football coach.

