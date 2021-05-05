See the Vampire Diaries cast and their real-life children

If you're looking for something to binge-watch on Netflix, look no further than The Vampire Diaries which recently returned to the streaming platform, much to the delight of fans.
The show, which ran for eight seasons between 2009 and 2017, tells the story of a love triangle between vampire brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore and high-schooler Elena Gilbert as well as all the goings-on in the small town of Mystic Falls.
But what about their families in real life? We did some investigating, and here's all you need to know about the stars of the show and their children...