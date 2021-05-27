﻿
7 Photos | Film

Friends then vs now: see how the beloved cast have changed over the years

Are you ready for the reunion?

You're reading

Francesca Shillcock
It's been seventeen years since we last saw our favourite friends on screen but now, the time has finally come to see Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey back together for the epic Friends reunion!

The highly-anticipated HBO and Sky reunion airs on both sides of the pond this week and will include the original cast (plus many more guest stars) get together to discuss their time on what was one of the most iconic sitcoms in history.

It's safe to say that while the gang still all look incredible (how do they do it?!) they certainly have changed since first appearing as their beloved characters. To celebrate the reunion, we've taken a look back at the cast then vs now. Enjoy!

 

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston made quite the impression when she walked through the doors of Central Perk as runaway bride Rachel Green in 1994. It wasn't long after that the fresh-faced Jennifer soon changed the landscape of hairstyling with her iconic Rachel cut.

The actress not be sporting the iconic 90s hair-do nowadays, but the actress continues to act to this day with popular series The Morning Show.

David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer played Ross Geller who landed in fans' bad books when he insisted he and girlfriend Rachel were on a break, but the pair ultimately patched things up and reunited as one of TV's favourite couples during the show's finale.

The actor went on to star in the Madagascar movies and American Crime Story and has directed, too.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox played clean-freak chef Monica Geller, sister to Ross and Rachel's high school best friend. She continued acting after the show and had a recurring role on popular show Cougar Town and even has a new show coming out on Starz next year.

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was an instant fan-favourite when he brought Chandler Bing to life. By the looks of the reunion, Matthew's wit and sharp humour that made Chandler so famous hasn't gone anywhere!

The actor has spoken openly about his tough times during the show's run, but we're so pleased to see he's turned things around since then.

Lisa Kudrow

Playing the eccentric Phoebe Buffay was, of course, Lisa Kudrow. The star, who famously crooned Smelly Cat, had so many iconic moments and one-liners throughout the show and we can't wait to see her duet with Lady Gaga!

Since the show, Lisa has had a number of acting parts in both film and TV including, most recently, Netflix show Feel Good, which is set to return for a second season. 

Matt Le Blanc

For fans in the UK, it's not been too long since Matt Le Blanc last appeared on our screens. The actor, who played Joey Tribbiani, had a brief stint hosting BBC show Top Gear in recent times and before that, starred alongside Tamsin Greig and Stephen Mangan in British sitcom Episodes.

