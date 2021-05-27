Friends then vs now: see how the beloved cast have changed over the years

It's been seventeen years since we last saw our favourite friends on screen but now, the time has finally come to see Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey back together for the epic Friends reunion!
MORE: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer almost had real-life romance – details
The highly-anticipated HBO and Sky reunion airs on both sides of the pond this week and will include the original cast (plus many more guest stars) get together to discuss their time on what was one of the most iconic sitcoms in history.
It's safe to say that while the gang still all look incredible (how do they do it?!) they certainly have changed since first appearing as their beloved characters. To celebrate the reunion, we've taken a look back at the cast then vs now. Enjoy!
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston made quite the impression when she walked through the doors of Central Perk as runaway bride Rachel Green in 1994. It wasn't long after that the fresh-faced Jennifer soon changed the landscape of hairstyling with her iconic Rachel cut.
The actress not be sporting the iconic 90s hair-do nowadays, but the actress continues to act to this day with popular series The Morning Show.
MORE: Jennifer Aniston's hair secrets revealed by her celebrity stylist - exclusive