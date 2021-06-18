﻿
8 Photos | Film

Celebrity Gogglebox: the stars you forgot appeared on the Channel 4 show

The Channel 4 series continues on Friday night

Celebrity Gogglebox: the stars you forgot appeared on the Channel 4 show
You're reading

Celebrity Gogglebox: the stars you forgot appeared on the Channel 4 show

1/8
Next

Counting On's Jessa Duggar makes brave pregnancy admission after 'heartbreaking' miscarriage
Eve Crosbie
Celebrity Gogglebox: the stars you forgot appeared on the Channel 4 show
Photo: © Channel 4
1/8

The latest series of Celebrity Gogglebox has seen a number of new faces hit our screens, including Tom Jones along with his The Voice co-star Anne-Marie, Love Island's presenting couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling and TV favourite Lorraine Kelly with daughter Rosie. 

MORE: Tom Jones makes surprising confession on Celebrity Gogglebox

But do you remember the stars who appeared in some of the show’s very first charity specials? Keep reading to refresh your memory of all the celebs you probably forgot took part over the years...

Loading the player...
2/8

WATCH: Celebrity Gogglebox viewers grossed out by moment in latest episode

Celebrity Gogglebox: the stars you forgot appeared on the Channel 4 show
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Noel Gallagher, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss

Yep, really! Way back in 2014, for the very first Celebrity Gogglebox special these three British icons shared a sofa and shared their thoughts on the previous week’s TV highlights while also revealing some secrets about their decades-long friendship.

Keep clicking for more photos...!

Celebrity Gogglebox: the stars you forgot appeared on the Channel 4 show
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Jamie Dornan

Another big name that appeared on the first run of Celeb Gogglebox episodes was Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan, who watched the box with his friend and comedian Nick Frost. After the episode aired, every woman in the UK not already enamoured with the Irish actor, soon took to Twitter to declare a change of heart. 

MORE: Gillian Anderson hints The Fall could return for fourth series - and we're seriously excited

Celebrity Gogglebox: the stars you forgot appeared on the Channel 4 show
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Steve Coogan and Anna Friel

What an unlikely but brilliant pairing this was! Comedian Steve Coogan and Marcella star Anna Friel came together to take part in the show in 2016 and proved to be a brilliant double act.

Celebrity Gogglebox: the stars you forgot appeared on the Channel 4 show
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Tom Ellis

Before he underwent his Hollywood transformation thanks to the hugely successful Netflix series Lucifer, Tom Ellis shared the sofa with his former Miranda co-stars Sarah Hadland and Miranda Hart

MORE: What the Gogglebox cast see when they watch TV revealed

Celebrity Gogglebox: the stars you forgot appeared on the Channel 4 show
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Lee Mack

Not Going Out stars Lee Mack and the late Bobby Ball left viewers in stitches with their funny musings and infectious laughs during their stint on the show in 2015.

Celebrity Gogglebox: the stars you forgot appeared on the Channel 4 show
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Ed Sheeran

The Thinking Out Loud hitmaker appeared on the show in 2017 and was left rather red-faced after getting a music question wrong while watching University Challenge alongside Big Narstie and Example. He took it well though and was able to laugh it off. 

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.