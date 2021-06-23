﻿
8 Photos | Film

The Downton Abbey cast and their children: meet their sweet real-life families

The families of the ITV drama stars are so lovely!

The Downton Abbey cast and their children: meet their sweet real-life families
The Downton Abbey cast and their children: meet their sweet real-life families

17 of the best films to catch at the cinema this summer
Francesca Shillcock
The Downton Abbey cast and their children: meet their sweet real-life families
Photo: © Getty Images
Downton Abbey is one of many fan-favourite period dramas that viewers love to watch again and again.

And while we wait in anticipation for the upcoming movie sequel, we're so glad we're able to relive the magic all over again thanks to reruns on ITV.

Away from the drama and scandal in the show, the cast members live relatively normal lives and many can be found at home with their partners and children.

Click through below to find out which of the stars have children of their own. You might even recognise a couple of them…

 

Maggie Smith

Dame Maggie Smith has two sons from her first marriage to actor Sir Robert Stephens. Their first son Chris (left) was born in 1967 and their second, Toby, was born two years later.

Both Maggie's sons have followed in their parents' footsteps and have carved a career in acting, so you may recognise them! Chris' credits include Master and Commander (alongside Russell Crowe), Roger Roger and Valkyrie. Toby's credits include BBC's Jane Eyre, James Bond Die Another Day (in which he played the Bond Villain), and Netflix's Lost in Space alongside Steve Carrell.

The Downton Abbey cast and their children: meet their sweet real-life families
Photo: © Getty Images
Elizabeth McGovern

Famed actress Elizabeth McGovern plays Cora Crawley in Downton, the wife of Robert Crawley and mother to three daughters. In real life, however, Elizabeth's life is a little different. The actress and her husband have two daughters together, Matilda and Grace, and the family of four live in London. Elizabeth is pictured here with Matilda at an event, and her daughter is her mum's image!

The Downton Abbey cast and their children: meet their sweet real-life families
Photo: © Getty Images
Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton

Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton worked together when Imelda joined the Downton cast for the film. Away from their professional career, however, the husband and wife, who wed in 1993, live a normal life together in their home in London. The couple also have a 26 year old daughter, Bessie, pictured here with her mum and dad at a film premiere.

The Downton Abbey cast and their children: meet their sweet real-life families
Photo: © Instagram
Dan Stevens

Dan Stevens and his wife Susie like to keep their personal life private and out of the spotlight. The couple, who wed in 2009, have three children together. Proud dad Dan shared this sweet picture of his little one's hands to celebrate Father's Day back in 2018. Aw!

The Downton Abbey cast and their children: meet their sweet real-life families
Photo: © Instagram
Allen Leech

Allen Leech and his wife Jessica Blair Herman announced the exciting news back in September 2019 that they were expecting their first child! The happy couple, who wed in the summer of 2019, have posted a couple of pictures showing off Jessica's bump and it is thought their due date was early this year. However, we're yet to hear of the arrival of their little one – watch this space…

The Downton Abbey cast and their children: meet their sweet real-life families
Photo: © Getty Images
Matthew Goode

Matthew Goode and his wife Sophie also have three children together, but prefer to keep them out of the spotlight. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Matilda, in 2009 and their second daughter, Teddie Eleanor, in 2013. They then welcomed their youngest, a boy named Ralph, in 2015.

The Downton Abbey cast and their children: meet their sweet real-life families
Photo: © Getty Images
Amy Nuttall

Amy Nuttall played Ethel Parks in the show during season two. Her character didn't exactly have a smooth sailing time. The housemaid had an affair with one of the soldiers resulting in her being fired and falling pregnant. In real life luckily, Amy's personal life sounds a lot nicer! The actress is married to Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch, The Crown) and the two share one child together who was born in 2015.

The Downton Abbey cast and their children: meet their sweet real-life families
Photo: © Getty Images
Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Bonneville and his wife Lucinda 'Lulu' Evans married in 1998 and share son Felix together. Hugh prefers to keep his son out of the spotlight, but during an interview with Parents magazine, the actor opened up on the best parenting advice he'd received. "I think the absolute key one is don't force your child to do the things you failed to do and wanted to do, like playing the piano or something. Another great piece of advice that someone once said to me when my little boy was arriving was, 'Hug him close, and let him fly.'"

