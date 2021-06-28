﻿
Where are former Midsomer Murders cast members now? Find out here...

The murder mystery show remains popular to this day

Emmy Griffiths
Photo: © Rex
Midsomer Murders is one of those shows that never gets old and viewers love watching reruns whenever it's shown on TV screens. 

The series, which started back in 1997, has had more than a few cast changes over the years - but what are the actors who left the show up to now? Find out here... 

Photo: © Getty Images
Jane Wymark - Joyce Barnaby 

Since DCI Tom Barnaby was leaving Midsomer, so must his long-suffering but loving wife, Joyce!

Since leaving the series in 2011, Jane has played Catherine in the miniseries Jo, and performed in the National Theatre Live production of Medea.

Photo: © Getty Images
Jason Hughes - DS Benjamin Jones 

Joining the show in season nine, Jason left following season 15 and a six-season stint. Not too shabby! After returning for a guest appearance in season 19, DS Benjamin Jones was gone for good.

Since leaving the series, Jason has starred in The PactDeath in Paradise, Marcella and the hit BBC show, Three Girls. 

Photo: © Rex
Daniel Casey - DS Gavin Troy 

Daniel played Barnaby's loyal companion, Gavin Troy, up until season seven. However, he also reappeared in season 11 to attend the wedding of Tom's daughter Cully. But what has Daniel been up to since?

The star has appeared in EastEnders as Tom Bailey, and has played Terry in Emmerdale from 2018. 

Photo: © Getty Images
John Nettles - DCI Tom Barnaby 

John was the village's original detective, and was in the role for 13 seasons before finally passing on the baton following a 14-year stint on the show!

Since leaving the show, John has most notably starred as Ray Penvenen in Poldark. He also narrated Channel 4's nature show, Devon and Cornwall. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Kirsty Dillon - DC Gail Stephens 

Kirsty starred on the show from season ten to season 13. She has also starred in The Man that Broke Britain, As You Like It, Holby City and Channel 4 film, Rockabye.

Kirsty is also an ambassador for the White Ribbon Campaign, which helps survivors of domestic violence. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Toby Jones - Dan Peterson 

Toby Jones did indeed star in Midsomer Murders in four episodes from 1999 to 2000. The Detectorists actor played Dan Peterson, a pathologist at the Causton CID who, let's face it, had his hands full thanks to the town of Midsomer.

Since the show, Toby has gone to find worldwide fame, starring in Sherlock, Captain America and The Hunger Games. 

