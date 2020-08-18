﻿
Find out what Netflix show you should be watching based on your star sign 

Need some Netflix recommendations? Take the astrological route... 

Find out what Netflix show you should be watching based on your star sign 
Find out what Netflix show you should be watching based on your star sign 

Find out what Netflix show you should be watching based on your star sign 
Are you a fan of astrology and also just really, really need some new Netflix recommendations? Don't worry, we've got you covered! Based on a survey of over 3,500 people from the good old folks at PsychicWorld, here's what you will probably love watching on the streaming service, purely based on your star sign!

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February) – Sex Education

Want to know the fastest way to an Aquarius’ heart? Series that cover social injustices, psychological explorations and leaves room for discussion, which is why Sex Education is the perfect show. Sex Education is a show that delves deeper into friendships, self-discovery, and the real-life issues people face when young adults. Fortunately, it's nearly back for season three! 

Find out what Netflix show you should be watching based on your star sign 
Pisces (19 February – 20 March) – Jane the Virgin

Known for being compassionate, sensitive and lovers of romance, PsychicWorld recommend none other than Jane the Virgin for a Pisces. In this show Jane’s routine medical exam ends up turning her life into a story so complicated you won’t be able to tell the difference between the telenovelas she loves and her life.

Find out what Netflix show you should be watching based on your star sign 
Aries (21 March - 19 April) – RuPaul's Drag Race

Aries are known for their high energy and competitiveness, as well as their relentless determination, so it’s a no brainer that they should spend their evenings binge-watching RuPaul’s Drag Race! In the show, Drag Queens compete for the chance to win $100,000 and be crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Find out what Netflix show you should be watching based on your star sign 
Taurus (20 April 20 – 20 May) – Trinkets

Taurus’ feel the need to be surrounded by beauty, much like the girls in the Netflix Original Trinkets. This show features a grieving teen who forms unexpected connections with two girls at her high school after they all attend the same Shoplifters Anonymous group. Also known for putting their friends before anything, this show will be highly relatable to a Taurus.

Find out what Netflix show you should be watching based on your star sign 
Gemini (21 May – 20 June) – Marcella

Geminis are said to be indecisive and this is put down to them being a dualistic sign; they are constantly having to make choices. For this reason, PsychicWorld recommends Marcella. 

A show that focuses on communication, emotional vulnerability and is full of drama? Sign Geminis up! The series follows Marcella Backland who is a former London detective returning to work on an investigation. The case is open from 11 years ago and involves an unidentified serial killer that has become active again. This gripping series is sure to keep Gemini’s on their toes!

Find out what Netflix show you should be watching based on your star sign 
Cancer (21 June – 22 July) – Too Hot to Handle

Cancers are deeply emotional and understand the importance of caring which is why reality show Too Hot To Handle is perfect for them! A dating show where the goal is for 14 sex-crazed singletons to finally meet their match and grow a connection but without having any intimate contact or it could cost them their $100,000 prize money. Cancers’ loyal and empathetic traits will keep them engaged in the nine-part series. Season two is out now - so what are you waiting for?!

Find out what Netflix show you should be watching based on your star sign 
Leo (23 July – 22 August) – Nailed It

Leos are known for being creative, enthusiastic and humorous, much like the contestants on the Netflix original ‘Nailed it!’. This four-season baking competition will draw the attention of Leos as they see a bit of themselves in the contestants who can equally be defined as having bold personalities and an enthusiastic nature, as they compete to create the best cake creations and win $10,000. 

Find out what Netflix show you should be watching based on your star sign 
Virgo (23 August – 22 September) – Manhunt: Unabomber

Known for being hardworking and analytical, Manhunt: Unabomber this series is perfect for Virgos to binge-watch. Their love of achieving things and being all work and play can also be seen in the show’s main character Fitz. This crime TV drama is based on a true story which details an FBI profiler helping to track down the terrorist Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber.

Find out what Netflix show you should be watching based on your star sign 
Libra (23 September – 22 October) – Designated Survivor

Fair-minded, diplomatic and social are just a few words that can be used to describe a Libra, which is why Designated Survivor is the perfect show for them. This show is certain to have Libras feeling sympathy for Tom Kirkman, an anonymous cabinet member that gets thrown into the role of president after a terrorist attack kills the president.

Find out what Netflix show you should be watching based on your star sign 
Scorpio (23 October – 21 November) – How to Get Away With Murder

Scorpios are mysterious and highly sensitive. They are known for their stubborn nature and intense personality. As a result, PsychicWorld suggest How to Get Away With Murder as the choice that will keep Scorpios on the edge of their seats. Viola Davis stars as Annalise Keating, a law professor at university who, with five of her students, becomes heavily involved in a murder plot.

Find out what Netflix show you should be watching based on your star sign 
Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December) – Prison Break

Sagittarius’ are said to be very honest and idealistic beings. They can be very adventurous and optimistic which is why PsychicWorld suggests Prison Break. They enjoy things that can grab their attention and the show's five seasons are sure to do that. The story revolves around prison-inmate Lincoln who was sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit and his brother's elaborate plan to help him escape his death sentence.

Find out what Netflix show you should be watching based on your star sign 
Capricorn (22 December –  19 January) – Modern Family

Capricorns are known for having lots of responsibilities and are the definition of driven. There is nothing they want more than success and to help their family. Going along with their tendency to be family-oriented, they are likely to find a match in Modern Family, a show where three different but related families face trials and tribulations in their own uniquely comedic ways. This show is sure to give Capricorns some much-needed relaxation to switch-off from the day. 

