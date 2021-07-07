﻿
Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?

Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?
Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?

Francesca Shillcock
Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?
Downton Abbey may have finished back in 2015, but fans were lucky enough to have a taste of the show's magic and drama when it released its feature film back in September 2019.

MORE: Fans left disappointed after Downton Abbey 2 delay

While the film recently confirmed the exciting news that the cast and crew had returned to set to commence production on the sequel - fans were saddened to learn that the release had been pushed back to early 2022.

In the meantime, we'll have to enjoy returning to the boxset again and again!

But since the series wrapped five years ago, what else have the main cast members been up to? Click through the gallery to take a look…

 

Hugh Bonneville – Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham

Hugh Bonneville had one of the show's lead roles as Robert Crawley the Earl of Grantham. Since the show wrapped, Hugh has gone on to star in many other roles such as in W1A, The Hollow Crown and the Paddington films. Hugh also reprised his role for the 2019 Downton film.

Hugh Bonneville looks unrecognisable during appearance on The One Show

Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?
Elizabeth McGovern – Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham

Playing the role of Robert Crawley's wife, Cora, was Elizabeth McGovern. Elizabeth enjoyed a hugely successful acting career prior to Downton, but has had a number of other roles since the show finished.

MORE: Meet Downton Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern's husband and children

Her credits include The Wife, The Chaperone and War of the Worlds on FOX.

Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?
Michelle Dockery - Lady Mary Crawley

Michelle Dockery is perhaps best known for her role in Downton as Lady Mary Crawley.

MORE: Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery opens up about her late fiancé: 'I consider myself a widow'

However, the actress has also appeared in Netflix series Godless in 2017, and movie The Gentleman in 2019.

Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?
Laura Carmichael - Lady Edith Crawley

Since playing Lady Edith Crawley, Laura Carmichael has appeared in shows like Marcella, The Secrets She Keeps and The Spanish Princess.

MORE: Downton Abbey star Lily James stuns with incredible 1940s makeover

Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?
Jessica Brown Findlay - Lady Sybil Crawley

Jessica Brown Findlay left Downton in 2012 after three series and went on to star in shows such as Black Mirror, The Outcast and Harlots.

Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?
Dame Maggie Smith - Violet Dowager, Countess of Grantham

Dame Maggie Smith is well-known for her role in Downton, but had many notable roles prior to the ITV drama throughout her hugely successful career spanning over 50 years.

MORE: Meet Downton Abbey star Dame Maggie Smith's family – and you may recognise her sons

Since the show finished, she has completed a couple of film roles in Sherlock Gnomes and The Lady in the Van. She's also due to appear in upcoming film, A Boy Called Christmas.

Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?
Dan Stevens - Matthew Crawley

Dan Stevens starred as Matthew Crawley but left the show in 2012 (spoiler alert!) when his character tragically died in a car crash.

MORE: Who are the new cast members playing in the Downton Abbey sequel?

Since Downton, Dan has appeared in many shows and films such as Legion, Beauty and the Beast and Night at the Museum.

Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?
Dame Penelope Wilton – Isobel Crawley

Like many of the actors in the show, Dame Penelope Wilton had many major roles prior to Downton. Most recently, however, she's known for appearing in Ricky Gervais' Netflix series After Life as Anne.

Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?
Lily James – Lady Rose MacClare

Lily James played Lady Rose when she joined the show in 2012 until its final series. More recently, she's been doing theatre work in All About Eve, and appeared in films such as Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Yesterday.

Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?
Jim Carter - Mr Carson

Jim Carter is another veteran of actor who's enjoyed plenty of well-known roles prior to appearing as Mr Carson in Downton Abbey.

MORE: Meet Downton Abbey star Jim Carter's family – from co-star wife to children

Since the show wrapped, however, he has completed a couple of other roles in films such as The Good Liar and Swimming with Men.

Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?
Brendan Coyle - Mr Bates

Brendan Coyle was one of the many actors in Downton that received high praise for his supporting role. He received both a BAFTA nomination and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Since the show he has starred in Mary Queen of Scots alongside Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan, and BBC drama Requiem.

Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?
Joanne Froggatt – Anna Bates

Playing Mr Bates' wife Anna is Joanne Froggatt. After Downton, Joanne went on to play Laura Nielson – the lead role in ITV drama Liar alongside Ioan Gruffudd.

