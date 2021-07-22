﻿
8 Photos

See Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie and Kit Harington's family photo album

See Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie and Kit Harington's family photo album
See Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie and Kit Harington's family photo album

See Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie and Kit Harington's family photo album
Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie and Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington have the most romantic relationship, and we’re not going to lie, we’ve been a little bit obsessed with the gorgeous couple since they revealed that they were dating after meeting on the set of Game of Thrones. Having tied the knot in 2018, the pair’s relationship has gone from strength to strength. See their family photo album here…

Rose and Kit met on the set on Game of Thrones, where they played star-crossed onscreen lovers, Ygritte and Jon Snow. In the show, Jon Snow is forced to pretend to betray his brothers in the Night’s Watch, joining the Wildlings in order to gain their trust, but truly falling in love with Ygritte, a quick-witted, tough Wildling who shows Jon a new way of how to live. 

Chatting about their romance to Vogue Italia back in 2016, Kit said: “The country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

The pair announced their engagement in The Times in 2017which read: “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

Chatting on The Jonathan Ross Show, Kit later said: "We did a little announcement in The Times… I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early. Sorry, that's a really bad expression!”

The pair tied the knot in Aberdeenshire, Scotland back in June 2018. The stunning bride wore a long-sleeved dress with a pretty lace veil, while her handsome groom looked traditional in a three piece suit.

The happy couple were joined by co-stars Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Jack Donnelly and a host of others to celebrate the happy occasion. Rose’s father, Sebastian Leslie, gave his beautiful daughter away and told reporters outside the church that he couldn’t have hoped for a better day. "We are absolutely thrilled for Kit and Rose to be marrying today. It’s an absolutely lovely day for us. It’s a great day for Aberdeenshire. We are using local caterers, local lighting, local flowers," he said.

After being spotted stepping out in London with their new bundle of joy back in February 2021, a rep confirmed that Kit and Rose are proud parents to a baby boy, telling E! News, they are, "very, very happy”. Rose initially confirmed her pregnancy with a gorgeous photoshoot for Make Magazine. 

