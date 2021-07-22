﻿
11 Photos | Film

9 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021

Who would you like to see on the show?

9 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021
You're reading

9 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021

1/11
Next

Sanditon confirms new 'love interests' for season two following Theo James' exit
Eve Crosbie
9 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021
Photo: © ITV
1/11

ITV will soon be treating us to a brand new series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and we can't wait to see what the new series has in store.

It's not been confirmed yet whether this year's show will return to the Australian outback or take place in Gwrych Castle in North Wales, as it did last year due to travel restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity plans for Australia return in jeopardy - details

Either way, what we do know is that hosts Ant and Dec will be joined by a bunch of famous faces to undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges. Although the line-up is yet to be officially announced, we're already wondering which famous faces will be taking part this year. Check out some of the rumoured contestants below...

Loading the player...
2/11

WATCH: Gwrych Castle host I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here in 2020

9 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021
Photo: © Rex
3/11

Matt Baker

Last year, the former The One Show presented addressed rumours that he was headed to the jungle while speaking on HELLO! 's Friday night Instagram show HELLO! Let's Gab. Asked by presenter Gaby Roslin whether he was a possible contestant for the 2020 show, Matt said he had not yet been approached but was "reluctant to say no to anything without having a good think about it". Are you listening ITV bosses?

Keep clicking for more photos...!

9 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Jade Thirwall

During a radio interview with Heart FM's Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, Little Mix star Jade revealed that she'd be open to the idea of taking part.

"I'll try anything once me, do you know what I mean? I'll give it a crack," she said, adding: "If something smells bad I won't put it in my mouth, but I am good at creepy crawlies."

9 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

Tom Malone Jr

Earlier this year, the Gogglebox regular decided to walk away from the Channel 4 show in the search for "more opportunities", so could he soon be making his way to camp?

He certainly is up for it! When asked on an Instagram Q&A whether he would want to appear on the reality show, Tom replied: "Yeah sure, I think. I actually think that would be sick, and probably would be very fun."

9 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021
Photo: © Rex
6/11

Nadiya Hussain

Bake Off winner and TV chef Nadiya revealed last year that she had turned down the 2020 series on account of it taking place in Wales rather than its usual location of the Australian outback. 

MORE: The Great British Bake Off star gives update on new series - and fans will be thrilled

"It's just so cold in Wales: if I'm going to have cockroaches in my pants I'd rather it be in the sun, thanks. Still, I can't help wondering what it would have been like," she told The Guardian, adding that part of her "regrets not doing it".

If the show does make a return to Australia this year, we've got a feeling we could see Nadiya in the line-up!

9 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021
Photo: © Rex
7/11

Piers Morgan

Could Piers Morgan follow in former Good Morning Britain co-star Kate Garraway's footsteps? Last year, the presenter told his Twitter followers he would consider the ITV reality show if he was paid a record fee of £10million - but things may have changed since Piers' departure from GMB!

In fact, during a recent appearance on Lorraine, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly both teased Piers has plenty of time spare these days. "He's not working at the moment, so you know, he'll be looking for a job," Ant cheekily said.

Lorraine then quipped: "He's got a bit of time on his hands, who knows."

MORE: Piers Morgan gets candid about unemployment following Good Morning Britain exit

9 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021
Photo: © Rex
8/11

Will Mellor

According to his Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps co-star Ralf Little, Will Mellor is up for taking part.! Speaking to HELLO! Death in Paradise star Ralf said: "Will [Mellor] and I talked about it on the podcast and... [he] said [he'd go on] I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! I was like, 'Really?'. Will said, 'It's the biggest and why not?'"

It seems it's not quite Ralf's bag, though - he said that if he was going to choose a reality TV show to do, then he'd pick Dancing on Ice.

MORE: Ralf Little to reunite with former co-star Will Mellor for Two Pints of Lager reboot

9 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

John Barnes MBE

Former England and Liverpool player John Barnes is one of those names that crops up year after year for I'm A Celeb – so could 2021 finally be the year he signs up?

The ex-footballer told The Mirror: "I've done a number of shows in my days but nothing as adventurous as I'm A Celeb. And to be honest, there's nothing that I wouldn't eat or anything I wouldn't do… I'm fairly easy-going, if they asked me to do something, I'd do it.

The athlete then further explained why he wanted to take on the challenge of the jungle, stating: "Similar to why I went on to do Strictly Come Dancing all those years ago, it'd be good to lose some weight, perhaps try to beat Nick Knowles' two-stone weight loss." 

9 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021
Photo: © Instagram
10/11

The Vivienne

While RuPaul's Drag Race season two favourite Bimini Bon-Boloush has firmly ruled out ever appearing on the popular reality show on account of their veganism, another much-loved drag queen has tossed her hat in the ring.

During an appearance on Lorraine last year, series one star The Vivienne put herself forward and said that she would love to be a part of I'm a Celebrity. "I'm petrified of spiders but get me to that jungle, I'd do it," she said. "What a great life opportunity that I'm never going to get again... I am all for that!"

9 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021
Photo: © Instagram
11/11

Perri Kiely

Perri, who rose to fame as part of Britain's Got Talent winning dance troupe Diversity, has appeared in many reality competition shows already, including Dancing On Ice, Splash!, and The Real Full Monty on Ice but has revealed that he hopes to follow in Jordan Banjo's footsteps into camp.

He told Digital Spy: "Jordan has been in the jungle, and I love that normally everyone comes out, and they're like, 'Oh my god, it was the greatest experience of my life. I'd do it again in a heartbeat.'

"Jordan came out and was like, 'That was the worst thing I've ever experienced. Never send me back in there again'. So I've got, like, two perspectives of it. But I'd like the challenge. So yeah, get me in there, why not?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.