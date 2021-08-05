﻿
See the cast of Netflix's Outer Banks Instagram accounts

Find the IG handles of the Netflix stars here

5 facts you didn't know about Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge
Season two of hit teen series Outer Banks landed on Netflix recently, much to the delight of fans who have been patiently waiting to catch up with the Pogue for over a year!

MORE: will there be a third season of Outer Banks? 

However, viewers who have already binged all the new episodes (and who could blame them) now have the agonising wait of finding out when - and if - a new series will be released. So, what to do in the meantime? Well, why not follow the show's incredible - and incredibly good looking - cast on Instagram to get to know them a little better. Find all their IG handles below...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Outer Banks?

Chase Stokes 

You can find the ringleader of the Pogues, John B actor Chase Stokes posting from @hichasestokes. Boasting 5.6million followers, his page is full of lots of filtered selfies, artsy beach shots and beanie-clad selfies. He's also a fan of the Instagram "photo dump" and recently shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos featuring the rest of the Outerbanks cast.

Madelyn Cline 

Madelyn Cline plays Sarah Cameron in the series, the daughter of Ward Cameron and John B's love interest. In real life, she's also dating her co-star Chase and you can find tons of adorable snaps of the two of them on her feed @madelyncline as well updates about her life away from the cameras.

Madison Bailey

Away from her work on the show, Madison is something of a fashionista and so her page is full of incredibly chic outfits. Follow her at @madisonbaileybabe for fashion inspo! She also has got the golden hour selfie down.  

MORE: Outer Banks bosses make shocking revelation about season 2 finale

Jonathan Daviss

Jonathan Daviss - known as JD - plays Pope Heyward, the brains behind the Pogues. You can check out his Instagram @jonathandavissofficial. His feed is an eclectic mix of family snaps, Outer Banks promos and reposts of recent magazine shoots.

Austin North

Former Disney star Austin North stars as Topper, Sarah's ex-boyfriend and a member of the Kooks - the arch enemies of the Pogues. His IG handle is @austinnorth55.

MORE: 7 must-watch new shows coming to Netflix in August 

Drew Starkey

Drew Starkey plays Sarah's older brother Rafe Cameron and his Instagram handle is @drewstarkey. The 27-year-old actor is a keen photographer and his feed is full of stunning and artistic shots. 

