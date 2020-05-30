Remembering Dad's Army cast mates who have sadly passed away

Beloved sitcom Dad's Army remains just as much of a hit in modern times despite finishing back in 1977. As well as original episodes of the BBC show still being aired to this day, the popularity of the comedy has resulted in two films and the modern spin-off Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes, which saw Gavin and Stacey's Mathew Horne and Friday Night Dinner's Tom Rosenthal star in a series of episodes missing from the original broadcast.
While the spirit and humour of Dad's Army continues to live on today, the original stars of the show have sadly passed on. Take a look through the gallery to see the original cast and celebrate their work…