See the stars of Death in Paradise and their families

Death in Paradise is currently filming season 11, and we couldn't be more excited to see what's coming next!
The beloved cast are set to reprise their roles once again to form the Saint Marie police department, and a few familiar faces are set to make a surprise return, too.
But what about away from the show when they're not busy filming in the sunny Caribbean?
A number of stars on the BBC drama have families of their own to keep them busy. Meet some of the main cast member's children and partners here…
Ben Miller
Ben delighted viewers when he made a return as DI Richard Poole for the tenth-anniversary special. Since leaving the show in 2013, the actor has been busy doing many other projects as well as growing his family.
He shares one son with his ex-wife Belinda Stewart-Wilson who was born in 2006, but the couple parted ways in 2011.
In late 2011, the actor welcomed another son with his second wife Jessica and in 2015 the couple welcomed a daughter.