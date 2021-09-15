It's the news we've all been waiting for: Sex Education season three is coming to Netflix this week!
We can't wait to be reunited with Otis, Eric and Maeve once again to see what a new academic year at Moordale brings the lovable and sex-crazed teenagers.
And let's not forget the iconic characters Jean Millburn, played by Gillian Anderson, and Aimee Gibbs, played by Aimee Lou Wood, who will once again be returning to screens.
And, there are some new faces to look forward to. Among the newbies are Jemima Kirke, playing new headmistress Hope, Dua Saleh, who will play new student Cal, and Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs, who will undertake the role of Peter Groff, Adam's uncle.
But before we get stuck into an eight-hour binge when the new episodes drop on Friday, let's take a look back at some the main cast early careers, and they look so different!