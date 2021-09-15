﻿
See the stars of Sex Education at start of their careers

We're so excited for season three…

Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna gives update on his condition 
Francesca Shillcock
Photo: © Rex
It's the news we've all been waiting for: Sex Education season three is coming to Netflix this week!

We can't wait to be reunited with Otis, Eric and Maeve once again to see what a new academic year at Moordale brings the lovable and sex-crazed teenagers.

And let's not forget the iconic characters Jean Millburn, played by Gillian Anderson, and Aimee Gibbs, played by Aimee Lou Wood, who will once again be returning to screens.

MORE: Lucifer star's heartbreaking absence from season six finale explained

And, there are some new faces to look forward to. Among the newbies are Jemima Kirke, playing new headmistress Hope, Dua Saleh, who will play new student Cal, and Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs, who will undertake the role of Peter Groff, Adam's uncle.

But before we get stuck into an eight-hour binge when the new episodes drop on Friday, let's take a look back at some the main cast early careers, and they look so different!  

WATCH: Netflix's Sex Education makes big season three announcement

Photo: © Rex
Aimee Lou Wood

Before Aimee Lou Wood appeared as Aimee Gibbs in the first season, the actress was working in the theatre.

MORE: Tom Ellis celebrates major achievement following Lucifer finale

The RADA graduate appeared in productions at the Almeida Theatre and in the show, Downstate, which showed at the Steppenwolf Upstairs Theatre in Chicago and at the Royal National in London.

Since Sex Education, she's gone on to land parts in the film Hen and Living, which is due for release next year.

Photo: © Instagram
Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti plays the loveable Eric in the show. The 28-year-old actor's role in Sex Education made him a breakout star and he won a number of awards for his performance including best Comedy Performance at the Royal Television Society Awards and for Best Actor in Television at BAFTA Scotland.

However, prior to the show, he had credits in the TV shows, Bob Servant and Stonemouth, and appeared in Horrible Histories: The Movie.

Photo: © Rex
Emma Mackey

Emma plays the feisty and too-cool-for-school, Maeve Wiley. Like Ncuti, Emma's role in the Netflix show garnered her plenty of attention and acclaim. Before playing the part of Maeve, she had appeared in the TV film, Badger Lane and Summit Fever.

MORE: Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna gives update on his condition

However, since Sex Education she has gone on to land more roles. Next year, she'll appear in highly-anticipated movie Death on the Nile, among an ensemble cast.

Photo: © Rex
Kedar Williams-Stirling

Jackson Marchetti is the school "jock", head boy and school heartthrob played by Kedar Williams-Stirling.

Kedar studied at the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre and went on to appear in films such as Shank, You are Me and Changeland. He's also enjoyed parts in TV shows such as The Bill, Silent Witness and Wolfblood.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson is a fan-favourite on the show but her portrayal as sex therapist Dr Jean Millburn won't be the first performance viewers would have seen her in. Gillian hit the big time when she played the part of Dana Scully in The X Files but has gone on to star in many more productions.

MORE: Sex Education's Gillian Anderson has fans doing a double-take with bald head photo

She's known for appearing in fellow Netflix hit, The Crown, as well as The Fall, The Great and War & Peace.

Photo: © Instagram
Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley plays Olivia in the comedy and it seems her performance impressed bosses at Netflix, as she was then cast to appear in the upcoming season two of Bridgerton as Kate Sharma. Prior to joining Sex Education, however, she had appeared in Wolfblood, Broadchurch, Strike and Casualty.

Photo: © Getty Images
Connor Swindells

Connor Swindells plays Adam Groff, former high school bully and son of headmaster, Mr Groff.

TV fans may have spotted Connor popping up in BBC's current primetime drama, Vigil, but prior to joining Sex Education, he was known for his small parts in TV shows like Harlots and Jamestown.

Photo: © Getty Images
Anne-Marie Duff

Like her co-star Gillian Anderson, Anne-Marie Duff joined the show as one of the more experienced actors in the cast and plays the part of Maeve's mother.

Viewers will recognise her for her role in cult comedy Shameless, as well as His Dark Materials and Nowhere Boy. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Tanya Reynolds

Tanya Reynolds plays Lily in Sex Education, but her first TV role was opposite Dawn French and Emilia Fox in Sky One drama, Delicious. She's also appeared in Outlander, Rellik and Death in Paradise.

Patricia Allison

Patricia Allison plays Ola Nyman, who briefly enjoys a romance with Otis in the second series, before moving on to date Lily (Tanya Reynolds).

Like her castmates, Patricia's big break came from the Netflix show, but she did appear in the TV adaptation of Les Miserables and BBC series Moving On.

Photo: © Rex
Mimi Keene

Ruby is one of the most popular girls at Moordale high school and is played by Mimi Keene. Soap fans will recognise her from her part as Cindy in EastEnders. She's also appeared in Casualty, Our Girl and the film, Close.  

Chaneil Kular

Chaneil is best known for playing Anwar, leader of the Untouchables clique in the Netflix show, but his previous credits include Informer and Doctors. He also appeared in BBC drama Black Narcissus in 2020.

