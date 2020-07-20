﻿
Inside David and Georgia Tennant's adorable family album

The husband and wife share five children together

Francesca Shillcock
David and Georgia Tennant are part of an adorable family of seven. The Broadchurch star and his wife of 12 years, also an actor, share Ty, Olive, Wilfred, Doris and Birdie together. Although the couple like to keep their children and family life private and out of the spotlight, occasionally mum-of-five Georgia shares adorable pictures of her little ones with her fans and followers. Click through the gallery to see the lovely Tennant brood…

Birdie

Georgia posted this beautiful scenic picture of her youngest Birdie walking through a gorgeous country field. David and Georgia welcomed their youngest in October 2019.

 

David and Georgia's youngest Birdie's milestone

"Like a true Brit she’s lured by the call of tea," wrote mum Georgia to caption the sweet video of Birdie shuffling towards a play teapot. Cute!

 

David and Georgia's five children raise awareness for an important cause

To celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, Georgia posted this adorable snap of the whole family all wearing matching socks. The parents and kids were covering their faces, and Georgia posted a series of hashtags in the caption to raise awareness on the day.

David and Georgia Tennant's son Wilfred

We've all been getting longer hair in lockdown, and little Wilfred is clearly no different. Georgia posted this super cute picture of Wilfred on her Instagram, showing off her son's long locks. She wrote: "Happy 7th Birthday to our darling Wilfred. A boy with a heart as big as his hair. #sospecialborisnamedhisbabyafteryou."

MORE: David and Georgia Tennant spark reaction after sharing romantic selfie

David and Georgia Tennant's youngest Birdie

Birdie is clearly taking after her thespian parents already! The adorable baby girl could be seen drinking out of a Royal Court Theatre mug as her mum joked: "Please do what you can to support theatres during this time. I want her to grow up in a world where they exist so she can buy her own merch and stop nicking ours."

David and Georgia Tennant's son Ty's special milestone

The couple's eldest son Ty turned 18 in 2020 and the mum-of-five clearly found it emotional. She posted a picture of the teen, who was adopted by David, on her Instagram with a gushing caption calling her son: "the best thing that's ever happened to me," Aw!

David and Georgia Tennant home school their kids

David and Georgia were clearly just like any parents when it came to the challenge of home schooling kids in lockdown. The mum-of-five posted this hilariously relatable pic of one of their little ones looking a little less than impressed by having to do school work at home. Georgia, who's known for her witty hastags, wrote: "Godspeed everyone. #backtoschool #homeschool #teachersareheroes #tooearlyforwine?"

David and Georgia Tennant's daughter's first TV appearance!

Their youngest daughter Birdie made her very first TV appearance recently. The little one appeared in a photo used to promote David's show, Staged, sees mum Georgia cradling little Birdie, who was born in October, while holding a glass of wine and gazing out into the distance. David is sat beside her on the garden sofa holding a coffee mug, a bundle of nappies and wet wipes placed on the table in front of them. "Staged. #orisit #Staged @bbcone @infinityhill 10th June, 10:45. Drops on iPlayer from 11th," Georgia captioned the image.

MORE: David and Georgia Tennant's daughter Olive makes film debut in Jamie Dornan's new drama

David and Georgia Tennant's daughter's homework

Another picture from the Tennant household's schooling sessions show their daughter working hard at some comprehension about none other than Taylor Swift. The mum-of-five captioned the pic with a series of hashtags, with one of them being: "#georgiatennantsschoolofreallyimportantstuff" sounds like fun to us!

David and Georgia Tennant's youngest Birdie

The proud parents shared another picture of gorgeous baby Birdie back in March, while cleverly using her little feet to keep her face covered. David and Georgia can be seen smiling at the camera while Birdie's blonde hair and cute hairband can be seen as her tiny toes cover her face. Georgia wrote: "Instagram savvy already." We concur!

The Tennant family photo

In this adorable picture, all five kids can be seen cuddling up to their mum and she takes a sweet selfie. Ty can be seen smiling at the camera, while the younger ones have their faces covered by apple emojis.

