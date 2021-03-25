﻿
8 Photos

See the cast of Glee and their real-life children

Photo: © Instagram
Glee may have ended five years ago, but the show remains hugely popular to this day and is often devoured again and again by devoted fans.

Many members of the cast have gone on to secure more success in the acting and performing world, some of whom have started their own families in the process. So who are the kids of the Glee cast? Click through our gallery to see…

 

Lea Michele

Lea Michele shot to fame when she played the role of Rachel Berry in Ryan Murphy's hit musical show. Since the programme wrapped, she has continued acting and also released music as a solo artist.

MORE: Lea Michele shares beautiful new photo of her baby son Ever

During the show, she was dating co-star Cory Monteith until his tragic death in 2013. In 2018, Lea announced she was engaged to businessman Zandy Reich and in August 2020, she gave birth to their son, Ever Leo.

Photo: © Instagram
Naya Rivera

The world was shocked and deeply saddened when the news of Glee star Naya Rivera's death broke last year. The actress, who played Santana Lopez in the show, was involved in a tragic boating accident in California and her death was ruled as drowning.

Naya is survived by her son, Josey, whom she shared with ex-boyfriend Ryan Dorsey. After her death, Ryan has continued to care for their five-year-old, and often shares sweet pictures of the pair on social media.

Photo: © Instagram
Heather Morris

Heather was known for playing Brittany S. Pierce on Glee but also enjoyed success prior to her role when she landed a place on Beyonce's tour as a backing dancer. Heather is married to Taylor Hubbell and in 2013, they welcomed their first child, a son, named Elijah. Three years later they welcomed their second child, Owen.

Photo: © Instagram
Harry Shum Jr.

Harry Shum Jr. portrayed football player Mike Chang in the show who is at first reluctant to join the Glee club, but soon finds his place. The actor, who has also appeared in Shadowhunters, the Step Up films and Crazy Rich Asians, is married to actress and dancer Shelby Rabara and the couple have a daughter together.

Photo: © Instagram
Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison is perhaps best-known for playing Mr Will Schuester, a teacher and the leader of the Glee club. In real life, Matthew is married to Renee Puente. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and in 2017 they welcomed their first child together.

Photo: © Getty Images
Jayma Mays

Jayma Mays played Emma Pillsbury, the school's guidance councillor who becomes romantically involved with Mr Schue. In real life, she's married to actor Adam Campbell, who she met while filming Epic Movie in 2006, and in 2016 they welcomed their son, Jude Jones.

Photo: © Getty Images
 Jessalyn Gilsig

Terri Schuester was Will's first wife in the show, played by Jessalyn Gilsig. Early on in the series, Terri believes she has fallen pregnant but soon realises it was a hysterical pregnancy but hides this from her husband. Soon, the secret gets out and the pair split. In real life, however, Jessalyn married husband Bobby Salomon in 2005 and welcomed a daughter a year later. In 2010, the pair divorced.

Photo: © Instagram
Melissa Benoist

Marley Rose first bursts onto the Glee screen as the "new Rachel" after a transfer from another high school. The character is portrayed by Melissa Benoist who is also known for her work in Sun Dogs and Whiplash.

Melissa was previously married to Glee co-star Blake Jenner but the pair called in quits in 2016. She later married The Vampire Diaries actor Chris Wood in 2019 and in September last year, welcomed their first child.

