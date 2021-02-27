Gogglebox stars with their kids you never see on the show

Sometimes, it feels like the stars of Gogglebox are our family members because we spend so much time with them in their living rooms!
However, plenty of the cast have youngsters who don't appear on the show - but often feature on their social media channels.
See the cutest snaps of the children of Gogglebox here...
Pete Sandiford
The most recent Gogglebox star to announce some very exciting family news is Pete Sandiford, who appears on the show alongside his sister, Sophie.
Earlier this year, Pete shared on Instagram that he was expecting his first child with fiance Paige Yeomans with this hilarious baby-scan picture. And this month at the NTA's, the reality star revealed he had welcomed his son.
"It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment!", he explained, adding: "I've been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."