Great British Bake Off: Where are your fan favourites now?

Val Stones
Legend has it that it rained with the tears of GBBO fans after Val left the Bake Off tent back in 2016. The hilarious retired headteacher from Doncaster won hearts thanks to how she would sing to her bakes, her memorable Noah's Ark biscuit creation (which only had one of each animal, rookie error), and her penchant for constantly dropping her food. Her exit speech was also particularly adorable, as she said: "When you bake, you always bake for a reason. And you're giving it to people, so you make it the best you can. And you make it with love. And whenever I make anything, I stir love into it, I knead love into it, so when I present it, it's special. I'm not unhappy. I've had a great time with some great people. I didn't expect to ever get here, never mind be on it."
Val has been busy since the end of her GBBO adventure, and even has her own cookbook, Val Stones the Cake Whisperer. She is also working with Selasi in a new project that hopes to connect generations through baking. She recently encouraged people to apply on her Twitter, writing: "Time to share and bake via @ShareThyme will bring old and young together to bake and make. If you wish to bake with @selasigb and me you should apply today."