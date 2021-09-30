See what the incredible cast of Bridgerton look like out of costume

We couldn't be more obsessed with period drama Bridgerton. The risque Regency-era drama follows the members of high society London as they attempt to find suitors to wed, all the while knowing that their every move is being watched by the elusive Lady Whistledown, an anonymous gossip columnist. The series has got everyone talking thanks to its scandal-filled plot, gorgeous costumes and, of course, incredible cast.
MORE: Princess Diana's surprising connection to Bridgerton
But what do the cast look like away from the cameras? Keep reading to see what the cast of Bridgerton looks like in real life...