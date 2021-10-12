﻿
12 Photos | Film

10 stars who auditioned for Gilmore Girls - and some who actually got cast!

We had no idea these actors auditioned...

Gilmore Girls fans know the loveable cast of characters who live in Stars Hollow so well that they often feel like personal, longtime friends, but those longtime friends could have been very different.

Here we look back at some of the biggest stars to audition for a place in Stars Hollow – and the surprising ones who didn't make the cut!

Ryan Gosling

Before The Notebook shot him to stardom, Ryan auditioned for an unnamed football character on Gilmore Girls, and he didn't get it! After being brought in on the recommendation of casting director Jami Rudofsky, the Canadian actor failed to impress the other decision-makers. “Everyone was like, ‘Really, Jami?’” she remembers.

Melissa McCarthy

Although fans know her as Sookie St. James, series regular and best friend to Lorelai, Melissa almost didn't have a part on the show. Family Guy actress Alex Borstein, who guest stars on Gilmore Girls as harpist Drella, and later as Emily's dresser Miss Celine, was originally cast in the role. However, she had to give up her Stars Hollow residency due to a contract issue with MADtv.

Abigail Spencer

Making recurring appearances on Suits as tough-as-nails lawyer and Harvey's on-again-off-again love interest Dana "Scottie" Scott, Abigail played a very different role in her one-episode appearance on Gilmore Girls. As a bridesmaid to Honor Huntzberger, the older sister of Rory's then-boyfriend Logan, Abigail (as Megan) had a blast sipping champagne and stirring up trouble.

Adam Brody

Adam showed his acting versatility when he followed up his stint on Gilmore Girls as Lane's first love Dave Rygalski by taking on the part of sarcastic, dorky, comic-book loving Seth Cohen for four years on The O.C. In Stars Hollow, Adam was a confident, determined musician who was willing to participate in Lane's crazy ploys to keep their relationship a secret from her mother – often with humourous results.


Jane Lynch

In her one-episode appearance in the show's debut season, Jane could have used some of the sass and confidence unfailingly delivered by her Glee character Sue Sylvester. Instead, she was at the mercy of Emily Gilmore as a nurse assisting with Richard's care after he suffers a heart attack right before Christmas.

Anna Kendrick

The Pitch Perfect star told The New York Times she auditioned for Gilmore Girls and didn't get the part! "The memory that at one point I couldn’t book a guest spot on Gilmore Girls is always on my mind," she says. "There is someone else out there who can do my job.”

Ben Falcone

The real life husband of Melissa McCarthy teamed up with his wife on-screen (although they weren't married at the time) in a season three episode of the show. He played Mr Brink, the lawyer handling the estate of Fran Weston, the Stars Hollow resident who happened to own the Dragonfly Inn which Lorelai and Sookie later bought.

Chad Michael Murray

Best-known for his lead role on One Tree Hill, Chad enjoyed an 11-episode stint on Gilmore Girls before heading to North Carolina to film the teen drama. Offering a nice tie in, his character, Tristan Dugray, also headed to North Carolina, but he was off to military school.

Liza Weil

The How to Get Away with Murder star was a regular on Gilmore Girls, but not in the role she auditioned for. After Liza tried out for the part of Rory Gilmore, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino was so impressed she created a role exclusively for her – Paris Gellar.

Jon Hamm

In the days before he became Don Draper, Jon landed a one-episode gig on the drama playing Peyton Sanders, a possible love interest for Lorelai. After a boring first date, however, he was rejected, never to be seen or heard from again.

