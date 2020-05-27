Where are the stars of Netflix's New Girl now?

Fans have been devastated to hear that the popular sitcom New Girl, which first premiered way back in 2011, is being taken off Netflix in the new year.
The series follows Jess, a happy-go-lucky teacher who moves in with three strangers - Winston, Schmidt and Nick - after a bad breakup. The show made the cast into huge stars, but what have they been up to since the show's conclusion? Find out here...
Zooey Deschanel - Jessica Day
Zooey was already a huge star before New Girl, having appeared in Yes Man and 500 Days of Summer, but her role as Jess was a beloved fan favourite. Since New Girl's finished, Zooey has voiced Bridget in Trolls World Tour, and appears to have been enjoying some time off from what must have been a packed schedule while making the show.
She has two young children with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, Elsie and Charlie, and is currently dating Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott.