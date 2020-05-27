﻿
6 Photos | Film

Where are the stars of Netflix's New Girl now?

New Girl is now on Netflix

Where are the stars of Netflix's New Girl now?
You're reading

Where are the stars of Netflix's New Girl now?

1/6
Next

Mrs Brown's Boys star Brendan O'Carroll teases menacing new character for Christmas Special
Where are the stars of Netflix's New Girl now?
1/6

Fans have been devastated to hear that the popular sitcom New Girl, which first premiered way back in 2011, is being taken off Netflix in the new year.

MORE: Netflix confirms six beloved shows are leaving streaming platform – and fans aren't happy

The series follows Jess, a happy-go-lucky teacher who moves in with three strangers - Winston, Schmidt and Nick - after a bad breakup. The show made the cast into huge stars, but what have they been up to since the show's conclusion? Find out here... 

Zooey Deschanel - Jessica Day 

Zooey was already a huge star before New Girl, having appeared in Yes Man and 500 Days of Summer, but her role as Jess was a beloved fan favourite. Since New Girl's finished, Zooey has voiced Bridget in Trolls World Tour, and appears to have been enjoying some time off from what must have been a packed schedule while making the show.

READ: Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?

She has two young children with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, Elsie and Charlie, and is currently dating Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott. 

Where are the stars of Netflix's New Girl now?
2/6

Jake Johnson - Nick Miller 

Nick Miller, Nick Miller from the streets of Chicago became a huge star after finding fame on New Girl, and has since voiced Peter B Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and has a starring role in the new series Stumptown. He will also be reprising his role in Jurassic World: Dominion, which is set to be released in 2022. 

Where are the stars of Netflix's New Girl now?
3/6

Lamorne Morris - Winston Bishop

So what's new for Winnie the Bish? Since New Girl, Lamorne has appeared in TV shows Valley of the Boom and Squinters, and also appeared in the blockbuster Jumanji: The Next Level as the heater repair man - did you spot him?

MORE: Modern Family: you won't believe how much cast have changed over the years

The star also recently celebrated National Pet Day with a snap of his New Girl co-star and Winston's best friend in the world, Furguson the cat, writing: "I had big cats way before Joe Exotic. Before anyone was worried about tigers. There was one Cat King to rule them all. Happy National Pet Day to my son Furguson. I’m the Real Joe Exotic." 

Where are the stars of Netflix's New Girl now?
4/6

Max Greenfield - Schmidt 

Max has been nonstop since New Girl concluded, and took a serious role as Ronnie in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. He has since starred in A Series of Unfortunate Events and What Men Want, and appeared in the hit film, Promising Young Woman. 

Where are the stars of Netflix's New Girl now?
5/6

Hannah Simone - Cece Parikh

Since New Girl finished in 2018, Hannah has had a series of TV roles, including Weird City, The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience and Mira, Royal Detective. She is married to musician Jesse Giddings, and the pair share a son who they welcomed in 2017. We imagined he's keeping them busy in lockdown! 

READ: Gossip Girl then and now: see how much the cast has changed over the years

Where are the stars of Netflix's New Girl now?
6/6

Damon Wayans Jr. - Coach

Coach starred in the New Girl pilot before disappearing again until season three because of his 'girlfriend', (or in reality, starring in the sitcom Happy Endings). After Happy Endings was cancelled, Damon returned to the loft and became an important member of the gang once more. Damon starred as Jake in TV show Happy Together, and appeared in the Sky drama, The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair. He is married to Samara Saraiva, and has two daughters with his previous partner, Aja Metoyer.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

﻿
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back