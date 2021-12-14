Where are the Downton Abbey child stars now? 

George Crawley - Zac and Oliver Barker
Little George Crawley was Mary and Matthew's only son, who was born just before poor old Matthew died in a car crash (during the Christmas Day special, no less).
Since then, we saw plenty of the little heir to Downton growing up on the show while hanging out with his cousins, Sybbie and Marigold.
In reality, George is played by brothers Oliver and Zac, who are triplets with their sister, Megan.
