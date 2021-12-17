Celebrity Gogglebox stars' children who never appear on the show

﻿
Celebrity Gogglebox is back on our screens once again - and we have missed watching all of our celebrity sofa friends as they tune in to all of our favourite movies and TV shows!

But who else is in their household as they settle down to film the Channel 4 series? From Denise Van Outen daughter Betsy to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's teenage son Jack, meet the Celebrity Gogglebox children here...

Celebrity Gogglebox viewers grossed out by moment

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey and Joe might not be taking part in this series of Celebrity Gogglebox, but we hope the pair will be back soon! The couple share two children together: Rex, two, and two-month-old Rose, so we're not surprised they're not involved in the most recent series. 

Stacey also has two children, Leighton and Zachary, from previous relationships, and recently shared a snap of her three boys to celebrate Leighton's birthday. Posting a photo of them in matching pyjamas, she wrote: "Happy Birthday Leighton. I haven’t managed to get a picture of all three of them in so long it’s melting my heart. My world.

"Eight years old today pickle, how did this happen? We love you to the moon and back Leighton... Now time for radish & chocolate cheesecake in mummy’s bed, watching your favourite films (I honestly can’t believe I agreed to this, must have been the lockdown birthday guilt) I cant wait to spend the night rolling around in the radishes they pick off and hide under the sheets. I hope you’re all ok, thinking of you always." 

Joe also has a son from a former relationship, 11-year-old Harry. Stacey shared a snap of Harry and Rex with Joe to celebrate Father's Day, writing: "Happy Father’s Day to the best male role model our four boys could wish for... I know you missed out on so much with your own daddy but you’ve made up for it a million times over with our boys. You are selfless, kind, caring and have put every cell in your body into raising you boys. I don’t know how we got so lucky. Anyway enough cheese for one post. Our taxi driving, Fejka tan loving, window cleaning daddy." 

Zoe Ball 

While Zoe appeared on the show with her grown up son, Woody, his little sister Nelly has yet to appear on the series! Zoe occasionally posts snaps of her ten-year-old daughter on Instagram, and shared a photo album of her birthday party back in January, writing: "Smashing birthday party shenanigans for our beautiful Nelly Noodle." Unfortunately, it looks like we'll be missing all of them from the new series, boo! 

She also shared a snap of a teary Nelly during her big brother's goodbye party before he went travelling, and captioned the post: "And he’s off... there have been tears (from the rest of us not from woo ha) not sure how @dirtyharrydnb will cope without W & Amberforce. Fly safe monkeys." 

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

Eamonn and Ruth share a son, Jack, who generally keeps out of the public spotlight. However, he helped them out with their tripod while they filmed HELLO!'s Friday night show HELLO! Let's Gab. Eamonn tried his best to adjust the camera, while Ruth explained: "I don't know what he is doing, we are on a tripod." Jack, who was watching the live from downstairs, didn't seem happy with the result, quickly taking matters into his own hands.

"Our son is coming to adjust our tripod," Eamonn said. "He is not happy with it. That means he is watching us, oh!" a smiling Ruth said, with Jack admitting: "I tuned in." 

Eamonn also shares three children with his ex-wife, Gabrielle. He shared a birthday message to his only daughter Becca back in August, writing: "Just because I adore her and she's my only daughter... my happy, funny, sassy, lovely daughter Becca who I admire so much and who has had to grow up among three brothers... who of course I also love." 

Denise Van Outen

Denise shared a daughter, Betsy, ten, with her ex-husband, Lee Mead. She recently opened up to Fabulous magazine about her youngster, and revealed that she had been diagnosed with dyslexia and dyspraxia, and attends a specialist school. She explained: "We've known since she was quite little, but I had a bit of a battle at the school because she was having SEN (special educational needs classes and being taken out of her group.

"The kids were all pushed to be the same and if you weren't getting high grades, you got forgotten about. She's only seven, but I could see it could be an issue with her confidence, so [changing schools] was more pre-empting what could become a problem later." 

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling 

Laura and Iain welcomed their first daughter in March 2021, so we think she might be fast asleep when they settle down to watch TV! 

Laura announced the happy news on her social media feed. In a selfie, the presenter cradled the newborn, shielding her face, as she wrote: "Thanks for all the kind messages at this time. We are in love." Their baby girl is thought to be called Stevie Re after Laura shared a snap of a baby's denim jacket with the name written on the back. 

Martin Kemp 

While Martin Kemp appears on the show with his son, Roman, his daughter Harley Moon has stayed away from the screen. Harley Moon, 31, isn't in the public eye, and works as a photographer, director and singer-songwriter. Harley often shows off her talent on her Instagram, posting videos of songs she's written and campaigns she's worked on as a photographer.

