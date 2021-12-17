Celebrity Gogglebox stars' children who never appear on the show

Denise Van Outen
Denise shared a daughter, Betsy, ten, with her ex-husband, Lee Mead. She recently opened up to Fabulous magazine about her youngster, and revealed that she had been diagnosed with dyslexia and dyspraxia, and attends a specialist school. She explained: "We've known since she was quite little, but I had a bit of a battle at the school because she was having SEN (special educational needs classes and being taken out of her group.
"The kids were all pushed to be the same and if you weren't getting high grades, you got forgotten about. She's only seven, but I could see it could be an issue with her confidence, so [changing schools] was more pre-empting what could become a problem later."