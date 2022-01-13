﻿
Loose Women: 6 of the most unforgettable on-air rows

There has been plenty of lunchtime drama over the years...

ITV show Loose Women has been on screen for over 20 years, and in that time, has become known for its outspoken panellists and no holds barred discussions on everything from the latest government goings-on to personal problems. 

Naturally, there has also been a fair share of controversies on the show arising from the panel - which includes Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch, Stacey Solomon, Ruth Langsford and Nadia Sawalha, among others - and their strong personalities. Keep reading for all the times the show has served up some lunchtime drama...

WATCH: Loose Women's Kaye Adams and Denise Welch clash during furious debate on show

Coleen Nolan's rumoured fallouts with co-stars in 2022

Coleen Nolan came under fire at the start of 2022 after it was reported that several of her fellow panellists, including Carol McGiffin, Nadia Sawalha and Stacey Solomon, all refused to appear on air at the same time as her. However, in response to the rumours, Saira Khan has come out in her defence, stating that Coleen is "not the problem".

While Coleen initially hoped to discuss the claims on air, she has since revealed she is taking legal action and so has been advised by her lawyer "to go through the legal process" rather than air her grievances publicly.

Coleen Nolan's 'divas' comments in 2021

Coleen set the rumour mill alight in 2021 when she appeared on her ex-manager Melanie Blake's YouTube series Girl Talk and opened up about famous faces she has worked with in the past who can be "divas" to work with. She said: "I cannot say names because I'd be taken to court, the vast majority are fabulous. There's the odd one who yes, on screen, comes across as lovely and the girl-or-boy-next-door and all that, but actually behind the scenes aren't very nice. They are quite diva-ish and I find it very difficult to hide my disappointment."

Fans immediately began speculating the person in question might be Nadia Sawalha since Melanie famously branded the Loose Women panellist a "total witch" in a shock social media outburst the year prior. However, Coleen quickly clarified that she wasn't talking about her fellow Loose Women star. Phew!

Saira Khan's sudden exit in 2021

Last year, Saira Khan shocked fans when, after five years, she made a sudden exit from the show and revealed she wouldn't be keeping in touch with all of her co-stars because she no longer has to "tolerate" them all.

Appearing on Instagram chat show Celebrity Skin Talk, Saira was asked by host Scott McGlynn who she would be keeping in contact with now that she has left the show. While she didn't name anyone specifically, Saira said: "You make friends with some people, you tolerate some people, and some people you are just there to do the job with." Hinting at on-set tension, Saira added: "I'm not going to go into the nitty-gritty here now. There are some I will be close to because we get each other. And there are some I won't miss at all who I was just like 'I just have to tolerate you to do the job.'"

Denise Welch and Kaye Adams' clash over Covid restrictions

Denise Welch has been extremely vocal about her thoughts on lockdown restrictions and last year, she even managed to rile up co-star Kaye Adams when they clashed on the political scandal involving former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

As Denise announced: "I will no longer abide by rules that make absolutely no sense," Kaye hit back, saying that such thinking would lead to chaos and told her bluntly: "To be brutal if I have got to listen to you or Professor Chris Whitty I'm going to go with Professor Chris Whitty." Denise then snapped back: "Go with Chris Whitty and be in lockdown forever - it's up to you."

Kim Woodburn's on-air walk-off in 2018

Things between Kim Woodburn and Coleen came to a head in 2018 when the How Clean Is Your House presenter was invited on the show in an attempt to end a feud, which began when they both appeared on Celebrity Big Brother a year earlier. However, the awkward reunion ended with a fierce confrontation live on air, causing Kim to brand Coleen "lying trash" and storm out of the studio while live on-air. Coleen's sister Linda was also on the panel and told Kim she was "talentless" in response. 

Andrea McLean's snub to Carol McGiffin in 2017

Andrea McLean made things  awkward between herself and fellow panellist Carol McGiffin when she invited a number of her workmates to attend her star-studded wedding - but left Carol off the guest list.

Speaking out about the snub in her Best magazine column, Carol wrote: "My old Loose Women mucker Andrea McLean got married last week, so congratulations to her and her new husband Nick. I'm ecstatic for them both, even though I wasn't invited to the wedding…!"

However, there were no hard feelings and the pair joked about the moment ahead of Andrea's exit from Loose Women last year.

