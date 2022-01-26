See the cast of The Rookie and their real-life families

Nathan Fillion
While Canadian-American actor Nathan Fillion has never been married, he has been linked to a number of co-stars and other actors over the years and has even been engaged twice.
Nathan popped the question for the first time to his General Hospitals co-star Vanessa Marcil back in 1995. Things didn't work out between the pair, and he went on to date Entourage actress Perrey Reeves for four years between 2005 and 2009 before falling for Mikaela Hoover, who he was also engaged to for some time. The 50-year-old actor has been most recently linked to George Clooney's ex, Krista Allen, who is thought to have dated in 2015.
While Nathan doesn't have any children of his own, he is incredibly close to his family and recently delighted fans when he shared a snap of himself with his lookalike dad Bob to Instagram. He joked in the caption: "As I grow older, I can see more and more how my father tries to look like me, and I can’t blame him."
