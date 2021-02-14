﻿
14 Photos | Film

Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more

See the cutest snaps of their children here

Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more
You're reading

Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more

1/14
Next

JoAnna Garcia Swisher shares her delight over exciting Sweet Magnolias news
Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more
Photo: © Instagram
1/14

Dancing on Ice continues this weekend with what promises to be another spectacular show as the remaining contestants take the ice hoping to impress both judges and viewers at home.

Many of the contestants have started their own families – who will no doubt be cheering them on from the sidelines. So who are the children of the 2022 contestants?

MORE: Phillip Schofield reveals whether he will present Dancing On Ice on Sunday

We did some investigating, and here's all you need to know about the partners and children of not only this year's contestants, but the hosts and judging panel too...

 

Holly Willoughby

Presenter Holly Willoughby is a proud mum of three! The presenter has been happily married to TV producer husband Dan Baldwin since 2007, and the couple now have three children together - Harry, aged 12, Belle, aged 10, and Chester, aged 7.

Loading the player...
2/14

WATCH: Holly Willoughby’s best Dancing On Ice looks

Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield presents the skating competition alongside his This Morning co-host, Holly. The 58-year-old presenter, who came out as gay in 2020, shares two grown-up daughters - Molly, 28, and Ruby, 26 - with his wife, Stephanie.

The couple have revealed that they have no plans to divorce and the family spent most of the first lockdown together at their home in Oxfordshire before Phillip moved to his new home in Chiswick.

MORE: Phillip Schofield shocks fans with throwback photo of his brown hair

During an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live in 2020, Phil said of his family: "We love each other massively. We are a loving family, that hasn't changed... it's us four but different."

Keep clicking for more photos...!

Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more
Photo: © Instagram
4/14

Jayne Torvill

People often think Jayne Torvill and his skating partner Christopher Dean are a couple, but despite their long partnership, the pair have never dated. The Dancing on Ice judge is actually married to an American sound engineer named Phil Christensen. They are parents to two children, Kieran and Jessica, who are both adopted. 

In 2013, Jayne opened up about her journey to motherhood during an interview on Piers Morgan's Life Stories and revealed she suffered an ectopic pregnancy and endured 12 months of IVF treatment which she described as "traumatic" before decided to become adoptive parents.

Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

Christopher Dean

Christopher Dean has been in a relationship with DOI head coach Karen Barber since 2011. Before this, he was married to American pro skater Jill Trenary, with whom the judge shares two sons, Jack Robert, 23, and Sam Colin, 21.

Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more
Photo: © Instagram
6/14

Ashley Banjo

Ashely Banjo, who rose to fame as part of the Britain's Got Talent-winning dance troupe Diversity, is married to fellow dancer Francesca Abbott. The couple dated for ten years before tying the knot back in 2015. Today, the couple share two children together - Rose, two, and Micah, who came into the world in 2020 soon after the start of lockdown.

Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse is new to the Dancing on Ice panel and she's already wowed viewers with her judging skills. The Strictly star doesn't have kids, but she's happily married to her husband, Marius Iepure. The pair met at a dance trial in Germany and tied the knot in 2014.

Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more
Photo: © Instagram
8/14

Rachel Stevens

S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens has been married to her husband Alex Bourne since 2009. In 2010, the singer and Alex welcomed their first child, Amelie, and, in 2014, they welcomed their youngest, Minnie.

Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

Sally Dynevor

One of Sally Dynevor's three children is someone who, if you loved Bridgerton, you'll definitely recognise. Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix smash hit, is Sally's eldest daughter who she shares with her husband of over 25 years, Tim.

Tim and Sally also have two other children, a son Sam, 24, and youngest, Harriet, who is 18. 

Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more
Photo: © Instagram
10/14

Ben Foden

TV fans will be somewhat aware of Ben Foden's private life thanks to it making headlines in recent years. The professional rugby player was previously married to The Saturday's singer Una Healy but they split in 2018.

While they were married, however, they welcomed two children: a daughter, Aoife, who is now ten, and son Tadhg, who is six. In 2019, Ben married his second wife, Jackie Belanoff-Smith and a year later, they welcomed their daughter, Farrah.

Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more
Photo: © Instagram
11/14

Ria Hebden

TV presenter and Lorraine contributor Ria Hebden might have been voted off last week, but viewers loved watching her on the ice. Away from the show, she has two children, Noah and Lula, with her husband, Mark.

Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more
Photo: © Instagram
12/14

Brendan Cole

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole has two children with his wife, Zoe Hobbs, who he married on Christmas Day in 2010. On Christmas Day 2012, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aurelia. Zoe gave birth to their second child, a son named Dante in 2018.  

Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more
Photo: © Instagram
13/14

Bez

Happy Mondays star Bez, 57, is a dad of three and even a grandfather. His eldest, Arlo, is 30, while his second son, Jack, is 28. His youngest, Leo, is 14, and his grandson, Luca, is nine. The Dancing on Ice star is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend, Firouzeh Razavi.

Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more
Photo: © Getty Images
14/14

Kimberly Wyatt

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberley is one of the favourites on Dancing on Ice this year. When she's not busy rehearsing, she can be found at home with her husband Max Rogers and their three kids.

Their eldest is Willow, who they welcomed in December 2014. In August 2017, they welcomed their second daughter, Maple Lyla and in October 2019, they welcomed a son, Ford Senna Rogers.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back