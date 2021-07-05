Death in Paradise cameos: the biggest stars you forgot appeared in the BBC drama

Death in Paradise has a loyal fanbase thanks to its scenic Island backdrop and head-scratching murder mysteries – but the brilliant cast is perhaps what keeps the viewers coming back for more.
Although the main detective changes every few seasons, there are some cast members such as Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine, who have become part of the Death in Paradise furniture.
Not only this but the BBC drama is famed for its celebrity cameos. So who has starred in the show? Take a look through the gallery to see some of the biggest names – and we think some will surprise you…
Helen Baxendale
Helen Baxendale, who is perhaps best known for her role in Cold Feet and for playing Emily Waltham during seasons four and five of US sitcom Friends, appeared in the BBC whodunnit drama in 2014.
In episode one of series three, the actress starred as the villain Helen Reid, who ends up murdering DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller) with an ice pick. Upon the arrival of the new detective Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall), Helen was caught and put under arrest.