﻿
9 Photos | Film

Astonishing Celebrity Super Bowl 2022 Parties: Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas and more

Find out which stars went all out for the big game

Astonishing Celebrity Super Bowl 2022 Parties: Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas and more
You're reading

Astonishing Celebrity Super Bowl 2022 Parties: Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas and more

1/9
Next

Charlize Theron stuns at Super Bowl in casual chic attire
Astonishing Celebrity Super Bowl 2022 Parties: Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas and more
1/9

The Super Bowl is not only America's greatest sporting event but it's also the best excuse for A-listers to host extravagant parties - and don't we love to see them!

MORE: All the biggest moments from Super Bowl 2022 - LIVE UPDATES

From Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, find out how some of the biggest stars celebrated the 2022 Super Bowl…

Loading the player...
2/9

WATCH: The trailer for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show

Astonishing Celebrity Super Bowl 2022 Parties: Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas and more
3/9

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fired up their outdoor pizza oven in preparation for the big game on Sunday. 

Astonishing Celebrity Super Bowl 2022 Parties: Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas and more
4/9

The couple, who married in 2021, invited friends over to watch the game while enjoying some homemade pizzas.

Astonishing Celebrity Super Bowl 2022 Parties: Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas and more
5/9

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went all out for their Super Bowl party this year. The model posted a snap of herself posing next to her husband in front of an extravagant balloon display.

MORE: Super Bowl 2022 players' homes: Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow + more

MORE: Who is Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow dating? All we know

The couple looked vibrant while wearing matching orange outfits for the occasion. 

Astonishing Celebrity Super Bowl 2022 Parties: Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas and more
6/9

The pair enjoyed the fixture while sipping on delicious-looking cocktails from Crystal Bartenders.

Chrissy declared her love for the sporting event on Instagram, writing: "I really love the Super Bowl. I love the passion, the friends, the food, the commercials, halftime, the silly bets like what color liquid will be dumped on the winning coach."

Astonishing Celebrity Super Bowl 2022 Parties: Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas and more
7/9

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spared no expense when it came to decorating their house for the 56th Super Bowl.

Astonishing Celebrity Super Bowl 2022 Parties: Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas and more
8/9

The actor and singer posted a video to TikTok and Instagram showing his living room filled with balloons and banners, along with an elaborate food platter filled with fruit and vegetable snacks. 

Astonishing Celebrity Super Bowl 2022 Parties: Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas and more
9/9

Nick captioned the video: "We take the decorations very seriously in our house." It wasn't clear which team the couple supported, however, as decorations representing both teams were hung in their house. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back