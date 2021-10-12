See the cast of Downton Abbey at the start of their careers

Downton Abbey never gets old. While we patiently await the upcoming sequel, which is due for release in UK cinemas in April, we've been enjoying watching re-runs of old episodes.
Many familiar stars of the show are best-known for appearing in the period drama, but plenty of the cast are no strangers to acting in film and TV and enjoyed huge success in their acting work before the first series aired in 2010.
To celebrate their time on screen – we've taken a look back at some of the main cast in their early career...
Dame Maggie Smith
One of the stars of the period drama, Dame Maggie Smith who plays Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, has been a favourite not just on Downton but in plenty of other films and TV shows over the years.
Maggie began working on stage in Shakespearean productions and soon gain attention for her talent. Her first film appearance was in 1956 in Child in the House and also made her Broadway debut in the same year.
She earned her first Oscar nomination in 1965 for her performance in the film adaption of Othello opposite Laurence Olivier, securing her name as one of the greats in the acting world.