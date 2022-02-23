The Downton Abbey cast and their children: meet their sweet real-life families

Downton Abbey is one of many fan-favourite period dramas that viewers love to watch again and again.
And while we wait in anticipation for the upcoming movie sequel, we love reliving the magic all over again thanks to the series being available on Netflix.
Away from the drama and scandal in the show, the cast members live relatively normal lives and many can be found at home with their partners and children.
Click through below to find out which of the stars have children of their own. You might even recognise a couple of them…
Maggie Smith
Dame Maggie Smith has two sons from her first marriage to actor Sir Robert Stephens. Their first son Chris (left) was born in 1967 and their second, Toby, was born two years later.
Both Maggie's sons have followed in their parents' footsteps and have carved a career in acting, so you may recognise them!
Chris' credits include Master and Commander (alongside Russell Crowe), Roger Roger and Valkyrie. Toby's credits include BBC's Jane Eyre, James Bond Die Another Day (in which he played the Bond Villain), and Netflix's Lost in Space alongside Steve Carrell.