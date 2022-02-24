﻿
See the cast 1883 and real families: Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Sam Elliot and more

The Western period drama airs its season one finale on Sunday

1/8
1/8

Are you a fan of Yellowstone spinoff series 1883? The Western period drama has become a huge hit since it began airing in late 2021. Set nearly 150 years before the events of the main series, it follows the Dutton family's ancestors on their quest through the Great Plains to the Wild West. 

While the series boasts some A-list cameos, the main cast - led by country music legends Faith Hill and Tim McGraw - is just as impressive. Curious about their loved ones? We did some investigating, and here's all you need to know about the cast of 1883 and their families...

Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Country music power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, play the ancestors of Yellowstone family the Duttons, Margaret and James Dutton.

In real life, just like on the show, they're doting parents. They share three daughters together: Gracie, 24, an actress, Maggie, 23, who recently obtained a degree in sustainability, and Audrey, 20, an aspiring actress and model.

Speaking to People recently, Tim gushed about his daughters: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Isabel May

Isabel May is not much older than her teenage character on the show at 21-years-old. The Elsa Dutton actress tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, so not much is known about her family life.

It was previously rumoured that she was dating her former co-star from Netflix series Alexa & Katie, Barrett Carnahan, but it seems that the two have split as Barrett is now married to Nina Kubicki.

4/8

Sam Elliot

Famed movie actor Sam Elliot stars as Shea Brennan, a cowboy who helps guide the Dutton family from Texas to Montana. Away from cameras, the 77-year-old star is married to BAFTA award-winning actress Katharine Ross. The two tied the knot in 1984 and are parents to grown-up daughters Cleo, who is a musician. The family have resided at a seaside ranch in Malibu since the late 1970s but also have a property in the Willamette Valley in Oregon and home in Portland, which Sam inherited following the death of his mother in 2012.

Photo: © Instagram
5/8

LaMonica Garrett

LaMonica Garrett plays Thomas, who also helps the Dutton family on the cross country journey. The actor married longtime girlfriend and fellow actress Mina Ivanova on April 27, 2017. The couple welcomed their first child together, a son, in 2019.

Photo: © Instagram
6/8

Eric Nelsen

Eric Nelson played Elsa's love interest, Ennis, who unfortunately met his maker halfway through season one. The actor has been married to actress Sainty Reid since 2013 and two are proud parents to daughter Molly, who was born in 2019, and son Mick, born in 2021.

Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton guest-starred in the hit Paramount+ series, 1883, playing Marshal Jim Courtright earlier this season - and is expected to appear in the season finale too. The actor has been married six times and even enjoyed a two-year marriage to Angelina Jolie. He walked down the aisle most recently in 2014 to makeup artist Connie Angland, with whom he has a daughter named Bella. He has three other children, born to his previous wives.

Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

A-list couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have also made appearances on the show after revealing to creator Taylor Sheridan that they were huge fans of Yellowstone. The acting duo first met when they stated alongside each other in the 1985 comedy Volunteers. They have two sons, Chester' Chet', 30, and Truman, 25, while Tom also fathered eldest son Colin, 43, and daughter Elizabeth, 38, with ex-wife Samantha Lewes. 

