The OC then vs now: See how the stars have changed over the years

Adam Brody
Adam Brody played lovable nerd Seth Cohen throughout the show's run and even dated his co-star Rachel Bilson. However, things weren't meant to be and Adam, 41, has since found love with Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester. Today the couple, who married in 2014 share two children together.
Since the show finished, Adam has continued to act in both comedies and dramas, appearing in New Girl, The League, Mrs America and StartUp. His movie credits include Ready or Not, Shazam! as well as hot new release Promising Young Woman.