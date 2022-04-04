﻿
It's been nearly 20 years since the show first aired

If you're in need of some nostalgia, look no further! Teen drama The OC has landed on the ITV Hub, meaning you can dive back into all four seasons of the noughties sensation. 

The series first premiered in 2003, meaning its been nearly 20 years since viewers were first introduced to teenagers Seth, Summer, Marissa and Ryan. Take a look through our gallery to see how the actors behind the roles - as well as their on-screen family members - have hanged over the years...

The OC then vs now: See how the stars have changed over the years
Adam Brody

Adam Brody played lovable nerd Seth Cohen throughout the show's run and even dated his co-star Rachel Bilson. However, things weren't meant to be and Adam, 41, has since found love with Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester. Today the couple, who married in 2014 share two children together.

Since the show finished, Adam has continued to act in both comedies and dramas, appearing in New Girl, The League, Mrs America and StartUp. His movie credits include Ready or Not, Shazam! as well as hot new release Promising Young Woman.

Rachel Bilson

While Rachel Bilson's character Summer Roberts was originally scheduled to appear in only a few episodes, she quickly became popular amongst viewers and ended up being part of the main cast for the rest of the series. Since the series wrapped, Rachel has gone on to star in US dramas Hart of Dixie, Nashville, Chuck and Take Two.

Mischa Barton

Mischa was just a fresh-faced 17-year-old when she became a global superstar thanks to her portrayal of troubled girl next door Marissa Cooper.

Now, 34, Mischa has continued to work in films and her recent projects include Painkillers, Spree and indie film The Cat and the Moon.

Ben McKenzie

Since his time as a teen outcast Ryan Atwood on The OC, Ben McKenzie has continued his work in television. He appeared as Officer Ben Sherman in Southland and recently wrapped a five-season run as Detective James Gordon in Gotham.

Kelly Rowan

After leaving the role of Seth's mum, Kirsten Cohen, behind Canadian actress Kelly Rowan has gone on to appear in CSI: Miami, Dallas, Growing Pains and Castle.

Peter Gallagher

Peter Gallagher played public defender and Cohen patriarch Sandy Cohen on the show. Nowadays, the star is known for his roles in films and shows such as Grace and Frankie, Law and Order: SVU, Californication and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Autumn Reeser

Autumn Reeser first appeared in The OC's third season as new student at Harbour High, Taylor Townsend. Following the show's end in 2007, she landed roles in Hawaii-Five-0, No Ordinary Family as well as horror flick La Llorona.

Alan Dale

Alan Dale portrayed powerful real-estate owner Caleb Nichol in the first two series of The OC. He went on to star in a variety of television shows including Ugly Betty, NCIS, The West Wing and Once Upon a Time. The New Zealand born actor is still on TV screens to this day, as Joseph Anders in soap series, Dynasty.

Melinda Clarke

Melinda Clarke played Newport Beach's most cunning socialite Julie Cooper in the series. Since the show finished, Melinda has appeared in Entourage, The Vampire Diaries and Gotham.

Tate Donovan

As Jimmy Cooper, Marissa's dad, Tate Donovan appeared in season one and two of the show. He went on to star in legal drama Damages as well as the critically acclaimed Ben Affleck directed film, Argo.

Willa Holland

Willa Holland played Kaitlin, Marissa's younger sister after Shailene Woodley exited the role after two seasons. After the series ended, Willa landed herself a role on Gossip Girl and can be found nowadays on the CW playing Thea Queen in superhero series Arrow.

