See what the cast of Grace and Frankie looked like at the start of their careers

Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda made her screen debut in 1960 with the film Tall Story, and it wasn't long before the incredible actress started winning awards - just two years later, in 1962, she took home a Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer. She now holds two Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, seven Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award.
Some of her most famous films include Barbarella, Barefoot in the Park and Klute, but the actress is also known for her dedication to environmental and political issues - in 2019, she was arrested five times for protesting on the steps of the Capitol.
