See the cast of Grace and Frankie and their families

Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda is the only daughter of socialite Frances Ford Seymour and old Hollywood star Henry Fonda. The actress, 84, welcomed her first child, a daughter named Vanessa Vadim, with her first husband, Roger Vadim, in September 1968.
The two split in 1973, and the same year, Jane her second husband, Tom Hayden. Together, the couple had two kids - a son, Troy Garity, who became a well-known Hollywood actor and a daughter, Mary Luana Williams, who followed in her dad's footsteps and became a social activist.
In 1990, Jane and Tom divorced, and a year later she found love again with media mogul Ted Turner. However, that marriage didn't last long either. The former couple called it quits in 2001. Following her third divorce, Jane reportedly decided to spend more time with her children and has dated on-and-off since.
