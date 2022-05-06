Britain's Got Talent past winners: where are they now?

Diversity
Diversity, a dance troupe from London, took home the winning prize of £100,000 in 2009. The dancers received the highest amount of votes in a shocking final, which saw favourite Susan Boyle take second place. The final was watched by nearly 20million people.
The boys quickly gained worldwide attention appearing on US shows "The Today Show" and "Larry King Live". The group soon went on a nation wide tour, selling out London's O2 Arena.
The boys have now moved on to individual ventures, such as Jordan Banjo who went on to co-host BBC show The Greatest Dancer.
One of the troupe's former members, Rob Anker, very sadly passed away in 2017 in a car crash in Canada. At the time, Diversity's Twitter account wrote: "A former member of our group has tragically passed away. He inspired so many with his talent and was taken far too soon. R.I.P Rob."
