Dancing on Ice star Christopher Dean's family life in photos

Take a look at the skater's family snaps

Dancing on Ice star Christopher Dean's family life in photos

Why the NCIS: Los Angeles finale just became even more emotional after 'extremely challenging' conclusion
A renowned skating champion and respected judge on ITV's Dancing on Ice, Christopher Dean is a popular public figure on British TV - but how much do you know about his family?

From his relationship with Karen Barber to his two children, take a look at the skating star's family life in photos.

Christopher Dean's romantic life

The 63-year-old skater, who rose to fame after winning a gold medal in the 1984 Winter Olympics alongside Jayne Torvill, has been married twice before and is now in a long-term relationship with former DOI head coach Karen Barber.

The pair have been together since 2011. Rumours about the couple's romance first emerged after the pair were spotted kissing outside a London restaurant. A few days later, Karen confirmed that she had split from her husband Stephen Pickavance sometime before. Karen and Stephen were married for 21 years and share two daughters, Emma and Laura.

Christopher and Karen then released a joint statement addressing the speculation. It read: "We have been great friends for more than 30 years. Following recent media speculation, we feel the necessity to confirm that this year has seen a change in our relationship, but we are taking things very slowly, as it is early days. We'd very much like to thank our dear friends, who have been so incredibly supportive to us. We both have families with children, so we ask the media to please respect their privacy."

Christopher Dean's children

The skating champion shares two sons – Jack and Sam – with his ex-wife, American skater Jill Trenary. The former couple welcomed the two children after tying the knot in October 1994.

The family resided together in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In March 2010, Christopher's agent confirmed that the couple had decided to separate but remain on good terms.

Sam recently celebrated his 21st birthday. Taking to Twitter to mark the milestone occasion, Chris shared a snap of the pair. "Birthday boy. How did you get to be 21?" he wrote, alongside a smiling face emoji.

Fans took to the comment section to praise the sweet photo, with one person writing: "You're both looking well - hope your boy had a fabulous birthday!! Time goes by so fast doesn't it?!" Another Twitter user added: "Wow 21, hope he's had a fab day. Time for a few pints now lol."

Two months later, in November, Jack celebrated his 23rd birthday. Taking to Twitter, Chris wrote: "23rd Birthday. Happy Birthday Jack," next to a smiling face emoji and purple heart emoji.

Fans were quick to send birthday wishes to the skating star's son, with one person writing: "Happy Birthday Jack! Hope you're having a great day with Dad. P.S. You both need a shave! [laughing emoji]," while another added: "Oh my goodness, wow!!! Jack is so grown up from how I remember seeing him on one DOI tour!!"

Apart from their ages, not much is known about the personal lives of Chris' two sons.

