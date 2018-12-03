11 Christmas films you should add to your festive movie marathon list In partnership with Sky Cinema

There comes that time of year when the only films you want to watch are Christmas movies – and that time is now. While the likes of Home Alone 2, The Polar Express and It's A Wonderful Life are probably top of your list, there's a whole host of other Christmas films that are waiting to be watched, all available on Sky Cinema. Which one will become your new festive favourite?

Die Hard

A New York cop, played by Bruce Willis, travels back to California to see his estranged wife and daughters for Christmas. Sounds cute right? Little does he know he's about to save a building full of festive partygoers from a group of terrorists – all before he gets to take a sip of Egg Nog.

The Family Stone

Want to watch a more awkward family at Christmas than your own? Then you'll love The Family Stone, a comedy-drama that sees an uptight New Yorker visit her fiance's family for Christmas. Trouble is, his family are the complete opposite to her. Worth a watch for seeing Sarah Jessica Parker end up with casserole on her face.

White Christmas

It's an oldie but a goodie with Bing Crosby and that iconic Christmas song at the centre. The plot? Four singers join forces to perform a Christmas extravaganza to help save an old comrade from financial ruin. Perfect viewing for that post-Christmas dinner slump with a tin of chocolates by your side.

Trading Places

On the surface, '80s comedy Trading Places starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Akroyd isn't your stereotypical Christmas movie – yes, the setting is Christmas, but it's sharp, hilarious and Santa is a drunk, depressed figure. But the schmaltzy sentiment of love and family being more important than money is there, albeit with a little dark humour.

Christmas With The Kranks

Luther and Nora Krank (Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis) decide to skip the holidays for a cruise, as their only child has left home. But their plans to boycott Christmas has the neighbourhood in uproar…

Scrooged

Think A Christmas Carol starring Bill Murray as a modern-day Scrooge – well, Frank Cross, a television network executive who is mean-spirited, cold and a bit of a creep, even at Christmas. He is of course visited by three ghosts who force him to reassess his life and by the end of the movie, you'll be team Frank.

The Greatest Showman

It's not set at Christmas, granted, but it has all the makings of a feel-good film that you and the family will love watching around Christmas. With a soundtrack you'll find yourself singing day in, day out and an all-star cast including Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron, it'll leave you feeling deliciously warm inside.

Fred Claus

Fred Claus, Santa's troublemaker of a big brother, is forced to return to the North Pole after his brother bails him out of trouble to pay off his debt by making toys. Vince Vaughn and Paul Giamatti star in this laugh out loud comedy of a Christmas film.

I'll Be Home For Christmas

Cute festive comedy starring Johnathan Taylor Thomas and a young Jessica Biel; a teenager is promised a Porsche if he can make it home for Christmas, however, he finds himself in the middle of a desert in a Santa outfit. '90s teen-comedy at its finest.

Bad Santa

Definitely one for those that find Christmas films too saccharine sweet – this black comedy is quite the opposite, gloriously obscene and best to not watch with the kids. Billy Bob Thornton plays a miserable, alcoholic store-Santa who reunites once a year with his partner in crime to rip off shopping malls at Christmas.

Daddy's Home 2

If you loved Daddy's Home then you're going to love the sequel, especially as it's set at Christmas. Having finally gotten used to each other, Brad and Dusty now have to contend with more annoying house guests for Christmas - their intrusive fathers. Mel Gibson and John Lithgow join Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell for this hilarious comedy.

