7 shows to watch on True Royalty TV that reveal the truth behind the royals In partnership with True Royalty TV

A royal reality TV show might not be in the works, but we’ve found a host of TV programmes that delve into the truth behind the royal family, from the Queen to Prince Charles and Kate Middleton. So that's your winter TV viewing, sorted!

MORE: 15 of the absolute BEST shows to watch on True Royalty

From the secrets of Prince William's journey to the throne to amazing, unseen pictures of Wallis Simpson, True Royalty TV, the world's first and only on-demand TV channel dedicated to all things royal, is packed with behind-the-scenes documentaries on your favourite royals – and it’s our new viewing obsession. Here's the seven royal TV shows we're adding to our watchlist:

Get HELLO!'s exclusive True Royalty TV subscription offer

HELLO! readers can click here to sign-up and get an exclusive 12-month subscription offer for only £20 ($20).

Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again

We love discovering new details about Kate Middleton’s life pre-William; this show looks at Kate's journey from home counties girl to the mother of the future King of England. It also examines royal parenting styles – Princess Eugenie, take note!

Available: US, Canada, UK, Ireland.

Prince William: Monarch in the Making

This True Royalty original focuses on Prince William's journey towards the crown. Royal Correspondent for the Sunday Times Roya Nikkhah follows William and Kate on their recent Irish tour and examines what sort of King Prince William will be.

Available: US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand.

Her Life In Jewels

From that now infamous sapphire engagement ring to her dazzling tiaras, discover the truth behind Diana, Princess of Wales' most beautiful gems – and how they represented various points in her royal life, too.

Available: US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand.

READ: Making a royal documentary - 5 behind-the-scenes secrets

The Secret Photos of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor

If you're as fascinated by Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson's romance as we are, then this is worth a watch. Along with incredible insights into their intimate, historical love affair, it reveals personal, never seen before pictures of the couple. Incredible viewing, if we do say so ourselves.

Available: US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand.

The Queen's Castle: The Banquet

Forget a visit to a royal residence with a load of tourists – step beyond the velvet rope and discover how the royals really live in their grandiose homes. Made with the approval of the Queen, the documentary focuses on the grandest home of all, Windsor Castle. Think of it as a royal Through The Keyhole.

Available: US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand.

King Charles and Queen Camilla: Into The Unknown

If there's one royal marriage we'd love to know a few secrets about, it's Prince Charles and Camilla. We're so invested in their love story and even though their marriage raised eyebrows throughout the world, Camilla has soon become a fan favourite – find out how with this documentary.

Available: US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand.

Prince Philip at 90

Long before a young Prince William was crowned the most eligible royal bachelor, there was Prince Philip, the dashing young Greek prince. Did you know that he lived in exile during his early years? No, neither did we – this TV show looks into Prince Philip's fascinating life.

Available: US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand.