Addicted to true-crime documentaries? CBS Reality channel will be your new TV obsession In partnership with CBS Reality

True-crime has fast become our favourite TV category – especially during lockdown – and if you’re looking for your next true-crime documentary series to binge watch, let us take you one step further and introduce you to your new TV obsession: CBS Reality, the channel dedicated to true crime shows.

This is the place to get your true crime fix from: there’s enthralling real-life mysteries, gripping, emotional stories and shows that go beyond the headlines to delve into the most intriguing crime and justice cases.

Every single night, CBS Reality shows true crime from 9pm, and with so many binge-worthy shows available, we’ve picked three CBS Reality true crime shows to put straight to the top of your to-watch list:

Murder By The Sea

Summer equals family trips to the British seaside, with hazy days filled with ice creams, sandcastles and breezy promenade walks. But behind the façade of fun-filled seaside jollities, many British seaside towns have a murky, dubious reputation for being home to the most remarkable crimes.

Some of the strangest and most terrifying murders in British history have taken place at our favourite seaside resorts; Murder By The Sea looks at the deadly goings-on from the coastlines of Britain. You’ll never enjoy an ice cream by the sea in the same way again…

Murder By The Sea is on weeknights at 9pm, throughout April until May 12.

Fatal Vows

What happens when the romantic “I do” turns deadly? Using personal interviews, family photos and dramatic re-enactments, this series examines the who, why and how of relationships that have deteriorated so tragically that they ended in divorce – and murder.

Catch Fatal Vows, weeknights at 10pm until May 24.

Snapped: Killer Couples

This gripping series delves into the lives of couples whose passion drove them to commit terrible criminal acts.

From teenage lovers who go on a multi-state crime spree to lesbian lovers who’ll stop at nothing to get rid of one of their husbands, this series looks at what happens when love turns dangerous.

Snapped: Killer Couples is available to watch weeknight at 11pm, until May 7.

Catch True Crime from 9pm every night on CBS Reality. CBS Reality is available on Freeview (66), Sky (146), Virgin (148) and Freesat (135).