True crime fans will be hooked by these ground-breaking new CBS Reality series In partnership with CBS Reality

UK true crime fans listen up! CBS Reality are premiering two new nail-biting series that will challenge everything you think you know about some of Britain’s most appalling crimes.

Premiering on CBS Reality on Tuesday 21 March at 10pm, Wrongly Accused will investigate some of the greatest miscarriages of justice that have occurred throughout British history, unpacking crimes from 1950 all the way into 2010.

Hosted by investigative reporter Louise Shorter, who is joined by leading forensic experts, the unstoppable team are determined to right the wrongs of the past.

Key cases include Christopher Jefferies, questioned by police over the death of Joanna Yeates in Bristol, and Colin Stagg, taken to trial over the 1992 murder of Rachel Nickell.

With the reputations of innocent people at stake, Louise works tirelessly to expose the truth about how and why the judicial system failed each wrongly accused individual, getting to know their experience as well as hearing from their loved ones.

Christopher Jefferies (left) recalls being wrongly accused with Louise Shorter (right)

Wrongly Accused combines careful logic and interrogation with state-of-the-art forensic science to reveal a new side to some of the most notorious murders in British history.

Each case is covered across two, one-hour episodes, diving into each horrifying crime and explaining how the blame fell on an innocent individual, along with the – sometimes fatal – consequences they faced as a result.

In the first episode, Louise initially walks through the facts of the crime before learning how an innocent individual’s life was subjected to scrutiny as part of the investigation, and in many cases their reputation destroyed.

Colin Stagg shares his experience as a wrongly accused victim

The second episode follows Louise and her team of forensic experts as they work ruthlessly to debunk false evidence, discover the true killer, and ultimately prove the innocence of the accused.

They examine the failed investigations and elaborate lies, and conduct exclusive interviews to bring justice to those who undeservingly became known as ruthless killers, while the guilty walked free.

Wrongly Accused aims to pay respect to the people who suffered unnecessarily at the hands of the British justice system.

Louise Shorter (left) and Dr Nell Darby (right)

CBS Reality will also be premiering the original true crime series Murder: Fight for the Truth from Tuesday 6 April. With ten episodes covering cases from the UK and US, this new show shines a light on the unsung heroes who have played a pivotal role in solving some of Britain’s most chilling murder cases, such as the British case of Julie Hogg whose mother changed an 800-year-old double jeopardy law to get the killer convicted.

Supported by exclusive insights from lawyers, police officers and family along the way, learn the true efforts that go into putting dangerous, and often elusive, criminals behind bars.

Watch Wrongly Accused from Tuesday 21 March at 10pm and Murder: Fight for the Truth from Thursday 6 April at 10pm both CBS Reality on Freeview (channel 67) Sky (146) Virgin (148) and Freesat (135) or via CBS Catchup Channels UK which is available online or as an app.