Charlize dazzles in new Dior 'J'adore' ad campaign

As the glamorous face of the French label, Charlize Theron has unveiled her second advertisement for Christian Dior’s J’adore Eau de Parfum.



Swathed in a gold lamé dress, the blonde bombshell struts her stuff on the runway and appears alongside other famous faces such as Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly.



“It was incredibly glamorous and fantastic,” Charlize said of her experience creating the 90 second feature.



"I don't think I'll experience something like that again in my lifetime."