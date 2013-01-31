Beauty Essential of the Month: Origins 'Drink Up' Intensive Overnight Mask

Whether you've been stuck in the wintery climate of the UK's recent snow blizzard or jetting off to enjoy the hotter luxuries like the super tanned Peaches Geldof, there's one must-have treatment every girl needs to revive wearied skin.



Origin's 'Drink Up' Intensive Overnight Mask tackles the most serious of temperature fluctuations in one simple step. After a day of running around in the wind and rain, it does exactly what it says on the label – just slather this product on at night and wake up feeling hydrated with a peachy clear glow.





Packed full of hyaluronic acid and rose flower water, this clear gel mask pumps vitality back into dehydrated and flaky skin by holding a thousand times its own weight in water.



For those of you who haven't used an overnight product before, the routine is quite different from your regular pore-cleansing clay or fruit mask.



Apply as the final step of your skincare routine and, instead of washing it off, simply lay back and let your face 'Drink Up' all of the goodness whilst you sleep.



Like an intensive night cream it should soak in nicely without transferring onto the pillowcase, leaving just a sheer film residue on the skin's surface which can be cleansed off in the morning.



Clinique and Elizabeth Arden offer similar night time solutions, but the delicious-smelling avocado and apricot kernel extract in this is simply irrisistable.



And, because the formula is clear with no colouring, it's the perfect product to pop into an in-flight travel treatment. No-one else on the plane need know what you're up to and you'll wake up feeling refreshed and ready to start your holiday!