﻿

Celebrity 'no make-up' selfies

The 'no make-up selfie' craze has swept the nation as women are encouraged to post photos of their bare faces to raise awareness for Cancer Research, using the hashtag #nomakeupselfie.

However, celebrities from Beyonce to Miranda Kerr were already big fans of bare-faced pictures before the campaign began, sharing photos of themselves going au naturel.

Click on the image below to see the full gallery of bare-faced celebrities.

Celebrities without make-upVIEW GALLERY

Click here to find out how to perfect the no make-up selfie
 

More on:

More about beauty

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back