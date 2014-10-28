Cindy Crawford is flawless in no make-up selfie for charity

Cindy Crawford showed off her supermodel credentials as she posted a no make-up selfie on her Twitter account on Tuesday.



The 48-year-old shared a photo of herself as she woke up in support of UNICEF's #WakeUpCall campaign, revealing her flawless skin and showing off her world famous mole.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW FOR MORE CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE SHARED NO MAKE-UP SELFIES

VIEW GALLERY

Cindy Crawford shared a no make-up selfie on Twitter



"#WAKEUPCALL Support #ChildrenofSyria @UNICEFUSA: http://bit.ly/1v5lGqT," she captioned the striking image. "I nominate @CTurlington @SoniaKashuk @MmeGRey."



If Christy Turlington accepts Cindy's nomination, she will continue the streak of original 'Supermodels' taking part in the campaign, as Cindy was the second supermodel taking part after fellow fashion icon Naomi Campbell also shared a selfie.



Models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Laura Bailey also took part in the challenge, which involves sharing a photo of yourself first thing after you wake up, sharing stunning selfies in support of the charity.

VIEW GALLERY



Cindy was one of the original 'Supermodels' and was renowned for her mole and enviable figure



Cindy recently spoke out about how social media has changed the modelling industry.



"I got to be more than just a picture," she told Violet Grey, describing her career. "Because of social media, so many of the girls today, like Coco Rocha, Lily Aldridge, Georgia May Jagger and Cara Delevingne, are brand-building. When I started modelling there was no language for that".



"I think that things have changed certainly because of America's Next Top Model and Instagrams and selfies," she added.



The American beauty also revealed that she believes it takes more than a good walk and natural beauty to make it as a model.



"I like the girls who look like they have real personalities," she admitted. "Like they're people I would want to meet. Georgia May Jagger is one I like to watch. Her pictures are beautiful but also interesting."