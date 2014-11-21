David Beckham crowned top male beauty inspiration

David Beckham has been crowned the biggest male beauty icon, topping a list of male celebrities including George Clooney. The 39-year-old footballing legend is renowned for his well-groomed looks, and regularly tops polls for his chic and handsome style.



Newlywed George came second in the research compiled by lastminute.com, following his impeccable style throughout his wedding celebrations with Amal Clooney. The American actor's best friend Brad Pitt closely followed, renowned for his good looks and toned figure.



CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW FOR THE FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY



David also fought off competition from The Imitation Game star Benedict Cumberbatch, who recently announced his engagement to theatre director Sophie Hunter, followed by high fashion male model David Gandy.



Research revealed that a third of men get a beauty treatment more than once a month, with popular treatments including professional shaving, massages, facials, sunbeds and pedicures.



It was also revealed that the top reason men listed for taking a mini trip to the spa or salon was for a 'pick-me-up', or before an event where they aimed to impress, such as a job interview or a first date.



Men were prepared to spend an average of £132 on beauty treatments compared to women, who spend an average of £94 per month.



"The research from lastminute.com only highlights what we have been witnessing in the salon," said Andy Penniceard, who owns spa Privet Body. "An increasing trend for men taking more care of their health and appearance. There's definitely evidence to suggest that men are using beauty treatments as a way to spoil themselves."