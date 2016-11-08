We try out the facial Cara Delevingne swears by

A true catwalk queen, at one point Cara Delevingne was walking as many as 53 runways during the season.

This, along with travelling from city to city, took its toll on her skin, so Cara revealed she turned to facials to help prep ahead of the busy fashion week period.

"My skin gets worse during the show because of all the travelling, so I prepare at the beginning of the season by having Venus Freeze Face Lift Facial, which zaps heat into your skin," she said.

"You come out with plump skin because it helps to create collagen. Dude, it's insane!"

This is, hands down, enough to convince me. I mean, if it's good enough for Cara...

So when I was asked to try out the facial, I jumped at the chance.

Venus Freeze uses unique technology that pulsates across the skin, activating the body's natural healing response and encouraging new collagen and elastin fibres to form.

This, combined with increased blood flow, promises to leave skin looking younger and smoother.

And, I can confirm, it does. I visited the lovely Lorraine at Eden Skin Clinic on Gloucester Road and it was the best facial I've ever had. Venus Freeze smoothed out and brightened my skin – I looked like I'd had a 12-hour sleep and countless people told me: 'You look great today, have you fake tanned?' (I usually only look good when I fake tan.)

I loved it so much I had two sessions, and for optimum results you should have a course of 6-8, especially if you have older skin.

What's more, it's seriously relaxing. The clinic is an oasis of calm and an hour of the gentle treatment was a very welcome moment of peace within a very busy day.

For more information on Venus Freeze, visit Eden Skin Clinic.